Halifax keep run going as Luke Summerfield strike sees off Bromley By Press Association March 15, 2022, 10:27 pm Luke Summerfield boosted Halifax Town's promotion hopes (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Luke Summerfield fired a second-half winner as Halifax boosted their National League promotion hopes with a 1-0 home win over Bromley. Summerfield let fly from 25 yards to seal a fourth straight win for the Shaymen and lift them level on points with second-placed Chesterfield. Having made hard work of bottom club Dover on Saturday, the home side started well with Jamie Allen missing a good chance and Summerfield also coming close. Bromley struggled to made an impression until they were rallied by Summerfield's opener, with substitute Jude Arthurs glancing a header inches wide. Bromley substitute Connor Parsons had a penalty claim denied before Byron Webster forced a save out of home keeper Sam Johnson in the dying seconds.