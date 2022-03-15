Halifax keep run going as Luke Summerfield strike sees off Bromley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luke Summerfield fired a second-half winner as Halifax boosted their National League promotion hopes with a 1-0 home win over Bromley.

Summerfield let fly from 25 yards to seal a fourth straight win for the Shaymen and lift them level on points with second-placed Chesterfield.

Having made hard work of bottom club Dover on Saturday, the home side started well with Jamie Allen missing a good chance and Summerfield also coming close.

Bromley struggled to made an impression until they were rallied by Summerfield’s opener, with substitute Jude Arthurs glancing a header inches wide.

Bromley substitute Connor Parsons had a penalty claim denied before Byron Webster forced a save out of home keeper Sam Johnson in the dying seconds.