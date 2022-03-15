Kieron Freeman keen to move on from disappointment of cup exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kieron Freeman keen to move on from disappointment of cup exit

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 10:31 pm
Reo Hatate escaped with a yellow card at Tannadice (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dundee United defender Kieron Freeman swerved questions on whether Reo Hatate should have seen red for a challenge on him just as he avoided the brunt of the tackle.

Hatate lunged into a tackle with his studs showing with Celtic one up at Tannadice on Monday but referee John Beaton only showed a yellow card.

Celtic went on to win 3-0 and set up a Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers.

When asked about the challenge, Freeman said: “I knew it was coming. I got the ball and tried to play it inside.

“These things happen. I’ll leave that to others to discuss. I was in the heat of the game and didn’t see too much.

“How much did he catch me? I’m not sure. I felt contact and it’s up to the referee to do whatever he thinks.

“I was down on the ground. I didn’t know what was happening around me and you can’t change that now. He gave the yellow and I don’t think it impacted on the game too much in the end.

“I had plenty of time to see that coming and it is what it is.”

United still have plenty to play for with three top-six places in the cinch Premiership up for grabs.

Tam Courts’ side and next opponents St Mirren are among four teams on 36 points with Livingston and Hibernian a point ahead.

Freeman said: “We need to be going down to Paisley to pick up three points to put ourselves in a good position.

“First and foremost, getting in the top six would be a successful season. Anything else would be a huge bonus.

“We are still in the race for a top-four finish with three games before the split. We would have taken that at the start of the season.”

