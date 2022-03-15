Mark Hughes: Bradford’s players are embracing what we are saying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mark Hughes: Bradford’s players are embracing what we are saying

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 10:31 pm
Mark Hughes felt his side dictated the play (Simon Galloway/PA)
Mark Hughes felt his side dictated the play (Simon Galloway/PA)

Mark Hughes is pleased his message is already starting to sink in at Bradford after his side secured back-to-back wins with a 2-0 victory at Hartlepool.

The Bantams boss, who lost his first couple of games in charge, followed up Saturday’s away victory over leaders Forest Green with another win on the road.

Matty Foulds’ opener arrived in the 70th minute before defender Yan Songo’o flicked in a crucial second six minutes later to wrap up the points.

Now former Premier League boss Hughes wants to see his first two successes backed up with a third against Port Vale on Saturday.

Hughes said: “I thought as away performances go it was as good as we could have done. It was excellent, we controlled it. We had to be brave enough in possession to manage the game and not allow them to gain momentum when they were dominant of the ball.

“The home side we expected to create chances and they didn’t really. The only criticism was in the first half when we didn’t have that right pass at the right time. But I’m glad we got what we deserved.

“The guys are embracing what we are saying. They realise if we have possession the teams can’t hurt you.

“You can get frustrated and they found it difficult to affect us. It was a really good performance. We dictated the game to them.

“It was a great second half for our fans and scoring the second I think they sucked it in.

“Thankfully they have enjoyed themselves in the last two games and hopefully we can make it a hat-trick at the weekend. They are enjoying their football.”

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee was deflated after watching his team lose for the first time at the Suit Direct Stadium since he took over in early December.

Lee, whose side sit mid-table and a place above Bradford, thinks Pools had turned in a decent enough display until the visitors turned defence into attack to take the lead through Foulds.

He said: “The first goal we conceded has changed my reaction. Up to that point the performance was good.

“The first half we created the best two chances for Marcus Carver. Those were two big chances, we had to put those away.

“The goal has made my head spin, there were too many errors in that goal. We could still have affected it, we could have dealt with it. They hit us on the counter and I still feel we could have got bodies back.

“We wanted to freshen things up beforehand and I was pleased with how the game was going, but the reflections change with that first goal.

“There weren’t loads of chances at either end but we were moving the ball, getting into good areas, we were pleased with the performance but the five-minute spell has hurt us.

“We have to take as much as we can from each game. Those two goals were not acceptable. I will analyse it and we will have a game plan ready for Friday at Newport.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]