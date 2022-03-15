Paddy Madden bags brace as National League leaders Stockport beat Notts County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paddy Madden scored a brace as Vanarama National League leaders Stockport chalked up a fifth-straight league win as they eased past Notts County 3-0 at Edgeley Park.

Stockport made the breakthrough in the 28th minute when captain Madden headed in a cross from Ollie Crankshaw.

The home side doubled their lead early in the second half through a swift counter attack which saw Madden release Crankshaw to run through in goal.

Madden wrapped things up when he knocked in a cut-back from Will Collar with 20 minutes left to complete his double.