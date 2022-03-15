Paddy Madden bags brace as National League leaders Stockport beat Notts County By Press Association March 15, 2022, 10:31 pm Captain Paddy Madden headed Stockport in front during the first half (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Paddy Madden scored a brace as Vanarama National League leaders Stockport chalked up a fifth-straight league win as they eased past Notts County 3-0 at Edgeley Park. Stockport made the breakthrough in the 28th minute when captain Madden headed in a cross from Ollie Crankshaw. The home side doubled their lead early in the second half through a swift counter attack which saw Madden release Crankshaw to run through in goal. Madden wrapped things up when he knocked in a cut-back from Will Collar with 20 minutes left to complete his double. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close