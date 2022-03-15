Matt Taylor admits Exeter were far from their best in win over Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter manager Matt Taylor admitted his side were far from their best as they overcame stubborn Crawley with a 2-1 win at St James Park.

Two goals from Tim Dieng helped the Grecians on their way before Kwesi Appiah pulled one back in first-half stoppage time, and Exeter hung on to claim three valuable points.

“It was a big three points given the performance wasn’t anywhere near where it needed to be,” Taylor said. “There were a few tired bodies and a few tired minds and we lost our intent quite early in that game.

“We were lucky to be ahead and it was a much better and much improved performance in the second half in terms of our intent, our personality and our character but it was still riddled with mistakes.”

The big talking point was Exeter’s second goal when Dieng returned a clearance with a high looping header from 25 yards that Glenn Morris carried over the line, under pressure from Exeter striker Offrande Zanzala.

“It was a foul,” an honest Taylor said. “I feel sorry for the opposition, but we have had them against us at times and it happens in football.

“In terms of the levels of officiating, it probably highlights that because once he knew it was a mistake – and everyone knew it was a mistake – he probably didn’t favour ourselves in terms of giving cheap free-kicks to the opposition.

“They are a dangerous team and have some good players and when they are at their lowest, they are at their most dangerous. I was just frustrated with our intent in that first half. We weren’t aggressive enough, we weren’t tough enough and I think flimsy would be a nice way of putting it.”

Crawley boss John Yems was left incandescent with the second Exeter goal and said: “I am absolutely proud of every one of our players and the fans. I just think the game was ruined but I am not allowed to say who by because I will get told off.

“Exeter are a good side, I said that all along. You have got to be on top of your game and if you get decisions like that against you it doesn’t help, does it?

“We kept at it, the number of injuries we have got. I think the iFollow went up by about 100 per cent because we had all of the injured players watching it.

“But you can’t stay from it (the second goal) because it has cost us the game. When everybody in the stadium and their players come up laughing and everyone knows it’s a push.

“Let’s not beat it up when you come here and go toe-to-toe with one of the best sides in the league, they know they have been in a game. The crowd know they have seen a good game but I just thought a certain person ruined it for both sides.”