Steve Cotterill reflects on Shrewsbury’s improvement after rout of Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Steve Cotterill reflects on Shrewsbury’s improvement after rout of Morecambe

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 10:53 pm
Steve Cotterill’s side recorded a big win (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Cotterill’s side recorded a big win (Nick Potts/PA)

Steve Cotterill is proud of how far his Shrewsbury side have come after their 5-0 victory over Morecambe.

The Shrews were beaten 2-0 by Morecambe in August but romped to a 5-0 victory on Tuesday with a brace apiece from Daniel Udoh and Luke Leahy, capped off by Ryan Bowman’s bullet header.

Cotterill said: “Morecambe beat us earlier in the season and it wasn’t particularly a good performance.

“We needed to put that right and we’ve come a long way since we were beaten 2-0 by them, I’m really pleased for the lads tonight.”

Udoh opened the scoring with a tap in from George Nurse’s cross before Leahy netted a penalty and then curled in his second four minutes later from the edge of the box.

Udoh blasted home his second after 65 minutes before Leahy’s free-kick picked out Bowman at the back post to compound Morecambe’s misery.

Cotterill added: “I talk to Dan a lot about how he should go about his goals, and Ryan as well. The second one was exactly what I would want him to do.

“I like his second goal a lot because I like the turn and the strike. I do talk to him about when I first come he always wanted to find the corners, he doesn’t need to find the corners when he’s got the power he’s got. When he puts that power into it there isn’t a goalkeeper on the planet that’s going to save that, it doesn’t matter what league you’re in.

“It was a couple of great finishes by Luke, we know he’s got that in him so I’m pleased for him.”

Morecambe manager Derek Adams bemoaned his side’s defending.

The Shrimps have conceded a league-high 75 goals this season and sit one point from safety.

“When they got the penalty kick it definitely deflated us,” admitted Adams.

“Then after that they put one in the top corner and one goes in from a free-kick. The five goals we conceded tonight have been poor defensively.

“We’ve conceded far too many goals and tonight has definitely not helped us in a situation where we played against teams above us, but to lose the goals in the last two games that we’ve lost, defensively we haven’t been good enough.

“I was really happy with the first-half performance because we limited Shrewsbury to maybe two attempts on goal and we had some really good moments in that first period where we created some good openings.

“We passed the ball well in the midfield, we used the overload situation that we had, but to lose a goal the way we did in the 42nd minute was really disappointing. Before that they hadn’t had any real opportunities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]