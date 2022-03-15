Joey Barton praises Elliot Anderson after midfielder’s goal beats Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joey Barton praises Elliot Anderson after midfielder’s goal beats Colchester

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 10:59 pm
Joey Barton’s side moved into the play-off zone (Nick Potts/PA)
Joey Barton’s side moved into the play-off zone (Nick Potts/PA)

Joey Barton was full of praise for Newcastle loanee Elliot Anderson after seeing his in-form Bristol Rovers team move into the League Two play-off zone with a 1-0 win over Colchester.

It was the 19-year-old midfielder’s sweet right-footed drive from the left side of the box after 49 minutes that settled a closely-fought game from which both sides emerged with credit.

Anderson collected the sponsors’ man-of-the-match prize for the second successive game, having scored a brilliant solo goal against Harrogate last Saturday, and Barton did not stint in his post-match comments.

The manager said: “Elliot has been brilliant for us from the first day we brought him in.

“I would have paid to watch him tonight, he was that good. He is growing into the shirt and his goal capped an outstanding performance.

“Elliot is a huge talent. He excites you and tonight he showed a different gear to be the stand-out player on the pitch.

“That was our most difficult game of the season. They had a game plan to be condensed in central areas and catch us on the break.

“I thought when we went ahead it might bring them out a bit, but it didn’t. I can understand that with the position they are in.

“We had to show a high degree of professionalism to win the match. Our crowd are with the lads and, with them as 12th man, we are riding the crest of a wave.

“I believe the best is yet to come from this group of players, but no one will get carried away because every game is a cup final from now on.

“Our focus from day one has been to win the division this season and that remains the case.”

Colchester boss Wayne Brown felt disappointed for his players.

He said: “I feel for my lads on the back of two long trips because they took on board all the information we fed them.

“Bristol Rovers are on a good run and capable of scoring a lot of goals, yet we restricted them to four shots, two of which came from outside the box.

“If I were to be critical, I would say that we didn’t show enough quality in the final third of the pitch.

“But if you look at the stats from the match, I think even their management would concede we were a bit unlucky not to take a point.

“I know football is based on results, rather than stats, and I get that. But my players turned in a decent performance and deserve some credit.

“I am frustrated and disappointed because I asked them to go out there and give a disciplined display, which is exactly what they did.”

