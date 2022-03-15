Richie Wellens spills blood after seeing Leyton Orient draw with Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Richie Wellens spills blood after seeing Leyton Orient draw with Forest Green

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 11:03 pm
Richie Wellens’ Leyton Orient beat Forest Green (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Richie Wellens’ Leyton Orient beat Forest Green (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Delighted Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens revealed he spilled blood after watching his team peg back League Two leaders Forest Green to record a 1-1 draw.

Midfielder Ruel Sotiriou’s equaliser made sure of a fourth draw on the bounce in Orient’s 16-game winless run.

Sotiriou raced on to a defence-splitting ball from substitute Theo Archibald before drilling in his seventh goal of the season.

Wellens said: “I had a nose bleed in the second half for half an hour – I think it was because we scored a goal!

“Sometimes when you’re in the sort of position we’re in, you can get het up and we’re nowhere near where I want us to be, but you have to build foundations.

“We came to the top of the league and they scored early, so it’s about our reaction.

“The second half was total domination from us. We looked composed and the goal was something we’d worked on.

“They’ve got some good players and have ripped up the league and so, for our players to outplay them is a testament to them.

“After the first 10 minutes they didn’t really threaten us.

“In the second half I just thought we were really good. We were in no danger and conceded only one shot.”

Forest Green manager Rob Edwards was delighted for striker Matty Stevens who hit his 22nd league goal of the season after 10 minutes.

Stevens was fed the ball by skipper Jamille Matt six yards in front of goal for a tap in and it looked like the league leaders were going to pick up a first win in seven games.

But Edwards admitted: “It’s a fair result and we were well below our best, no doubt about it. We got into good positions, but didn’t take our chances and there were good moments, just not enough of them.

“I’m frustrated, but pleased we got the first goal. We just couldn’t build on it.

“The equaliser was disappointing and we can’t hide away from that. We lacked some rhythm tonight.

“The lads are almost trying too hard and it’s not coming off – but it will.

“At 1-1 it was in the balance. I believe we finished the game the stronger team, but a draw was a fair result.

“When you’re not at your best, which we weren’t tonight, the basics become more important.

“Everyone needs to keep believing and backing us. That win is just around the corner though.

“I’d be worried if we weren’t running and fighting, but the lads are doing that. They’re fighting for each other.

“I’m pleased for Matty Stevens. He deserved his goal and he worked himself into the ground for us. That’s the sort of attitude we need.”

