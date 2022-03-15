Richie Wellens spills blood after seeing Leyton Orient draw with Forest Green

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Delighted Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens revealed he spilled blood after watching his team peg back League Two leaders Forest Green to record a 1-1 draw.

Midfielder Ruel Sotiriou’s equaliser made sure of a fourth draw on the bounce in Orient’s 16-game winless run.

Sotiriou raced on to a defence-splitting ball from substitute Theo Archibald before drilling in his seventh goal of the season.

Wellens said: “I had a nose bleed in the second half for half an hour – I think it was because we scored a goal!

“Sometimes when you’re in the sort of position we’re in, you can get het up and we’re nowhere near where I want us to be, but you have to build foundations.

“We came to the top of the league and they scored early, so it’s about our reaction.

“The second half was total domination from us. We looked composed and the goal was something we’d worked on.

“They’ve got some good players and have ripped up the league and so, for our players to outplay them is a testament to them.

“After the first 10 minutes they didn’t really threaten us.

“In the second half I just thought we were really good. We were in no danger and conceded only one shot.”

Forest Green manager Rob Edwards was delighted for striker Matty Stevens who hit his 22nd league goal of the season after 10 minutes.

Stevens was fed the ball by skipper Jamille Matt six yards in front of goal for a tap in and it looked like the league leaders were going to pick up a first win in seven games.

But Edwards admitted: “It’s a fair result and we were well below our best, no doubt about it. We got into good positions, but didn’t take our chances and there were good moments, just not enough of them.

“I’m frustrated, but pleased we got the first goal. We just couldn’t build on it.

“The equaliser was disappointing and we can’t hide away from that. We lacked some rhythm tonight.

“The lads are almost trying too hard and it’s not coming off – but it will.

“At 1-1 it was in the balance. I believe we finished the game the stronger team, but a draw was a fair result.

“When you’re not at your best, which we weren’t tonight, the basics become more important.

“Everyone needs to keep believing and backing us. That win is just around the corner though.

“I’d be worried if we weren’t running and fighting, but the lads are doing that. They’re fighting for each other.

“I’m pleased for Matty Stevens. He deserved his goal and he worked himself into the ground for us. That’s the sort of attitude we need.”