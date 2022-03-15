Wednesday boss Darren Moore praises Accrington after Stanley hit late leveller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore admitted Accrington made life “very difficult” for his side as a late equaliser earned Stanley a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Barry Bannan and Saido Berahino saw early chances saved by goalkeeper Toby Savin, but the visitors frustrated the Owls for most of the first half.

Apart from Callum Paterson seeing his drive saved by Savin a few minutes before the interval, the hosts offered little attacking threat.

Wednesday did take the lead in the 66th minute. Jack Hunt’s shot was cleared off the line, but the ball came back to the defender, who headed it back for striker Paterson to smash home.

However, Stanley refused to be beaten and came up with an equaliser as Ross Sykes’ header from a corner went in off Wednesday man Marvin Johnson after 83 minutes.

Moore said: “Obviously we are a little bit disappointed. When you go a goal in front and concede late it feels like two points dropped.

“We’ve been put in that situation before, but give all the credit to Accrington.

“They went man to man and made it a very difficult game for us.

“It was a resounding win at the weekend (6-0 over Cambridge), but clearly a different type of game tonight.

“One small critique is we didn’t capitalise on the chances we created. We got into that final third on lots of occasions and created plenty of chances, but the final touch just wasn’t there.

“We can’t look too far ahead. We have another difficult game against Gillingham on Saturday and we look no further than that. We’ve got to learn from this and apply ourselves for the rest of the season.”

Accrington manager John Coleman was pleased to see his side end a five-match losing run away from home.

He said: “I’m pleased the lads got rewarded for their efforts. We showed good spirit and determination to get back into it.

“In the second half we got tight, we caused them problems and felt we might get a chance.

“Wednesday are a good side, they forced us back, but we stuck to our task well.

“It can get to you when you keep losing away from home so I’m really proud of the lads.

“It was hard work, but we showed some good flashes and I thought as the game went on we were more of a threat.

“The lads just need an ounce of belief from somewhere and they get it when they’re putting blocks in and the keeper is making saves.

“Despite the goals we’ve conceded, I think our defence has played really well this season.”