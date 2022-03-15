Wednesday boss Darren Moore praises Accrington after Stanley hit late leveller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday boss Darren Moore praises Accrington after Stanley hit late leveller

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 11:15 pm
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore saw his side concede a late equaliser (Richard Sellers/PA).
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore saw his side concede a late equaliser (Richard Sellers/PA).

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore admitted Accrington made life “very difficult” for his side as a late equaliser earned Stanley a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Barry Bannan and Saido Berahino saw early chances saved by goalkeeper Toby Savin, but the visitors frustrated the Owls for most of the first half.

Apart from Callum Paterson seeing his drive saved by Savin a few minutes before the interval, the hosts offered little attacking threat.

Wednesday did take the lead in the 66th minute. Jack Hunt’s shot was cleared off the line, but the ball came back to the defender, who headed it back for striker Paterson to smash home.

However, Stanley refused to be beaten and came up with an equaliser as Ross Sykes’ header from a corner went in off Wednesday man Marvin Johnson after 83 minutes.

Moore said: “Obviously we are a little bit disappointed. When you go a goal in front and concede late it feels like two points dropped.

“We’ve been put in that situation before, but give all the credit to Accrington.

“They went man to man and made it a very difficult game for us.

“It was a resounding win at the weekend (6-0 over Cambridge), but clearly a different type of game tonight.

“One small critique is we didn’t capitalise on the chances we created. We got into that final third on lots of occasions and created plenty of chances, but the final touch just wasn’t there.

“We can’t look too far ahead. We have another difficult game against Gillingham on Saturday and we look no further than that. We’ve got to learn from this and apply ourselves for the rest of the season.”

Accrington manager John Coleman was pleased to see his side end a five-match losing run away from home.

He said: “I’m pleased the lads got rewarded for their efforts. We showed good spirit and determination to get back into it.

“In the second half we got tight, we caused them problems and felt we might get a chance.

“Wednesday are a good side, they forced us back, but we stuck to our task well.

“It can get to you when you keep losing away from home so I’m really proud of the lads.

“It was hard work, but we showed some good flashes and I thought as the game went on we were more of a threat.

“The lads just need an ounce of belief from somewhere and they get it when they’re putting blocks in and the keeper is making saves.

“Despite the goals we’ve conceded, I think our defence has played really well this season.”

