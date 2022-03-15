Swindon boss Ben Garner says ‘referee has made a mistake’ over Louis Reed red

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swindon boss Ben Garner says ‘referee has made a mistake’ over Louis Reed red

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 11:15 pm
Ben Garner's Swindon saw off Sutton (Leila Coker/PA)
Ben Garner’s Swindon saw off Sutton (Leila Coker/PA)

Swindon boss Ben Garner insisted the “referee has made a mistake” after Louis Reed was sent off late in the 2-1 victory over Sutton.

Harry McKirdy’s second-half winner clinched all three points before Reed’s stoppage-time dismissal for diving in the box.

Boss Garner said: “There’s contact. We’ve got a video, we’ve got photos. The referee has made a mistake.

“And I’m very hopeful that he’s decent enough and honest enough to admit that he made a mistake and rescind it because it would be extremely unfair on Louis Reed to miss two games when he hasn’t dived. He hasn’t cheated.”

Town went in front in the 14th minute when Josh Davison raced onto a long clearance, chipped keeper Stuart Nelson and slotted into the corner.

He should have made it two when McKirdy floated in a cross to the far post, but with the goal at his mercy the Charlton loanee fluffed his volley.

Injury-hit United, who could only name three outfield players on the bench, tore back into the game.

Sutton equalised in the 28th minute when Enzio Boldewijn floated a free-kick onto Joe Kizzi’s head for the defender’s fourth goal in five games.

Town went back ahead four minutes after the restart in fine fashion when Jonathan Williams raced onto Dion Conroy’s free-kick and found McKirdy to notch his 15th of the season.

Sutton manager Matt Gray said: “I am proud of the players playing out of position and the shift they are putting in.

“I was pleased with the display for pretty much the larger part of the game.

“I’m just disappointed with the two goals we conceded. No matter how many players are unfit.

“I thought for the second half we were the team on top and probably could have taken one of those moments or chances that would have got a deserved point.”

United first went behind when keeper Nelson rashly ran out.

Gray said: “He’s a very experienced goalkeeper. He’s got many games under his belt, but he has not played football for a hell of a long time before Saturday.

“So it’s maybe just a little bit of roughness on his decision making there so that little error was probably a lack of games.”

But Town opposite number Garner was delighted with how Davison pounced on the error.

He said: “Firstly he had the composure to go past the goalkeeper and then the finish wasn’t an easy finish by any stretch.

“He’s been fantastic in recent weeks so really deserves that goal.

“And then great quality for the second, a great bit of quick thinking and great ball from Jonny and Harry has timed it really well to stay level and be onside to put it in.”

