Marco Silva admits Fulham did not turn up in first half of defeat at West Brom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Marco Silva admits Fulham did not turn up in first half of defeat at West Brom

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 11:24 pm
Marco Silva’s leaders were beaten (Nick Potts/PA)
Marco Silva’s leaders were beaten (Nick Potts/PA)

Fulham head coach Marco Silva admitted his team did not turn up in the first half as the runaway Championship leaders lost 1-0 at West Brom – but insisted complacency is not a problem.

The Cottagers remain 11 points clear at the top of the table but could not produce an effort on target as they failed to score for the first time in 14 league games going back to December 20.

“It was not good enough. In the first half we were not here – it was just our shirts on the pitch,” said Silva.

“I don’t want to be unfair on West Brom because they were the best team and they deserved to win.

“We didn’t express ourselves, and they did what we expected. Marek (Rodak) kept us in the game.

“In the second half it was a little bit different. We had a big chance with Mitro (Aleksandar Mitrovic) where we should have equalised.”

Silva insisted his players do not think they have already clinched automatic promotion.

“I don’t believe the job is done,” he said. “I’m sure the players are not thinking this way.”

West Brom manager Steve Bruce believes a play-off place could still be within their grasp – but said Saturday’s trip to Bristol City is a must-win game.

The Baggies are 12th and six points off sixth place.

“We’ve taken seven points out of nine and now the pressure is on all of us at Bristol City on Saturday. Can we repeat that performance? Who knows?” said Bruce.

“There are probably too many teams chasing but we have to win at Bristol on Saturday before the international break.”

Bruce believes the recent 2-0 home defeat to Swansea could have been a turning point.

“There have been a few harsh truths spoken. It was not acceptable and I think they realised that too with the performance against Swansea,” he added.

“You can get beaten but it’s the manner of it that counts and since then it’s been better. Maybe that was the low point. I hope it is anyway.”

West Brom were excellent value for their victory. In a dominant first half, Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak denied Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson.

The only goal came in the 63rd minute. Antonee Robinson carelessly gave the ball away to Grant, who threaded Callum Robinson through to slot past Rodak from a tight angle.

Just before the goal, Fulham had their first real chance as Harry Wilson curled fractionally wide from just inside the box.

After it, Aleksandar Mitrovic fired wide for the visitors, but it was not Fulham’s night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal