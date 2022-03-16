Steve Clarke wants to boost Nathan Patterson’s Everton career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Clarke wants to boost Nathan Patterson’s Everton career

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 4:31 am
Nathan Patterson has only played once in three months (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke aims to help kick-start Nathan Patterson’s Everton career.

Patterson has been named in the Scotland squad for this month’s friendlies against Poland and either Wales or Austria despite a lack of game time.

The 20-year-old has only played one first-team game for Everton since his final match for Rangers on December 18. His debut against Boreham Wood lasted 45 minutes as Frank Lampard made a tactical change following a goalless FA Cup first half against the non-league side.

Clarke hopes that giving Patterson some game time for Scotland can persuade Lampard to use the right-back more often.

“There’s one or two little issues within the squad,” said Clarke, whose other right-sided wing-back, Stephen O’Donnell, has been struggling for regular starts with Motherwell.

“Nathan Patterson got a fantastic move to Everton that hasn’t quite worked out for him. He has only had one start, 45 minutes, so it would have been difficult to pick Nathan for a really competitive game, if I’m being honest.

“But, going into a friendly situation, it might be a chance to get minutes into Nathan’s legs, which will help him for us and hopefully help him get a more regular run-out with his club.

“Obviously you have to be aware of the fact that Everton are in a perilous position and I understand Frank’s dilemma in picking a young player.”

Clarke is without David Turnbull, John Souttar, Liam Cooper and Kevin Nisbet through injury and could be forced to change his squad after the weekend.

“There’s a little issue with Lyndon Dykes,” he said. “He hasn’t played for a few weeks but I had a good conversation with Mark Warburton and we will be guided by QPR and their medical staff.

“We are hopeful that Lyndon will be on the training pitch some time this week and maybe involved at the weekend.

“It’s one to keep an eye on. If it doesn’t work out in our favour then obviously I will need to call someone else into the squad.”

