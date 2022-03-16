Heather Knight hits unbeaten 53 to keep England’s World Cup hopes alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Heather Knight hits unbeaten 53 to keep England’s World Cup hopes alive

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 6:41 am
Heather Knight hit an unbeaten 53 to steer England to a four-wicket win over India (Simon Galloway/PA).
Heather Knight hit an unbeaten 53 to steer England to a four-wicket win over India (Simon Galloway/PA).

Heather Knight led from the front as England’s wait for a first Women’s World Cup victory ended in emphatic fashion with a comfortable four-wicket victory over India at Mount Maunganui.

Holders England went into the game needing a win to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for the semi finals alive after losing their opening three matches.

England managed to eradicate the fielding mistakes, which had proved costly against the West Indies and South Africa in particular, to bowl India out for just 134, with Charlie Dean finishing with four wickets in only her second World Cup match.

Knight then steered England home with the bat as they chased down India’s below-par total with 17 overs remaining.

Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt were both out for just one run to leave England starting their chase at four for two and the warning signs were there before a resurgence from Knight and Nat Sciver.

Sciver made 45 and Knight played a captains innings, seeing her side over the line as she finished unbeaten on 53.

England started with the ball as they meant to go on after winning the toss and choosing to bowl, Anya Shrubsole claimed her 100th ODI wicket, bowling Yastika Bhatra at the top of the Indian order for just eight runs.

New Zealand Cricket Women’s World Cup
England’s Charlie Dean celebrates the wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur during the four-wicket win over India. (John Cowpland/Photosport via AP).

Despite 35 from Smriti Mandhana, the wickets continued to tumble with India slipping to 28 for three then 86 for seven.

Richa Ghosh made 33 from 56 before being run out by Sciver, but it was not enough for India as they were bowled out for just 134 with 13 overs remaining of their 50.

Dean finished as the pick of the England bowlers with four wickets for just 23 runs, while Shrubsole finished with two for 20.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal