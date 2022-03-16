Arsenal and West Ham express interest in hosting Community Shield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Arsenal and West Ham express interest in hosting Community Shield

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 9:47 am
Leicester beat Manchester City to win the 2021 Community Shield at Wembley. (Nick Potts/PA)
Leicester beat Manchester City to win the 2021 Community Shield at Wembley. (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal and West Ham are among a number of clubs to have expressed an interest in hosting the 2022 Community Shield.

The traditional curtain-raiser to the season usually takes place at Wembley, but UEFA will have control of the national stadium this summer for the final of the Women’s Euros.

With dates for the 2022/23 campaign shuffled in the calendar to accommodate the World Cup in Qatar during the winter, the season will begin earlier, with the Community Shield slated for the weekend of July 30/31.

The Women’s Euros final takes place on the Sunday, with Sarina Wiegman’s England hopeful of being involved.

Wembley will play host to the final of the Women's Euro 2022 on July 31.
Wembley will play host to the final of the Women’s Euro 2022 on July 31 (Andrew Parsons/PA)

That means an alternative venue will in all likelihood be required for the Community Shield, which pits the Premier League champions against the FA Cup winners.

The PA news agency understands both Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and the London Stadium – where West Ham play their home matches – are in the running.

Since the new Wembley hosted its first Community Shield in 2007 it has only once before moved to a different venue, with Villa Park the location for Manchester City’s 3-2 win over Chelsea in 2012 – as Wembley was in use for the London Olympics football tournaments.

It is believed there is a long list of stadiums showing an interest in hosting this year’s match.

The London Stadium, home of the 2012 Olympics, could step in.
The London Stadium, home of the 2012 Olympics, could step in. (Steven Paston/PA)

Arsenal are understood to be planning their own traditional pre-season tournament – the Emirates Cup – but the previously two-day event could once again be reduced to one to accommodate the Community Shield, with no women’s match taking place due to the ongoing Euros.

West Ham do not own the London Stadium, but it is believed the London Legacy Development Corporation are interested in hosting the Community Shield at the former Olympic Stadium.

If a London-based final is decided upon by the Football Association, Tottenham’s new stadium will not be considered due to a clash with a Lady Gaga concert.

Villa Park could once again step in but it appears unlikely Manchester United’s Old Trafford or Molineux – where England play two Nations League matches in June and the Lionesses have also appeared recently – will be in the running.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal