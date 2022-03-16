Sue Redfern embracing challenge after signing first full-time contract as umpire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sue Redfern embracing challenge after signing first full-time contract as umpire

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 11:53 am
Sue Redfern has signed her first full-time umpiring conract (Adam Davy/PA)
Sue Redfern has signed her first full-time umpiring conract (Adam Davy/PA)

Sue Redfern has welcomed her inclusion in a newly created Professional Umpires’ Team, which could lead to her becoming the first woman to oversee a first-class match in England.

It is expected Redfern, capped by England 21 times between 1995 and 1999, and the four others selected alongside her including former Pakistan all-rounder Naeem Ashraf will start at County Second XI level and work their way up.

Ex-Worcestershire seamer Jack Shantry, Surendiran Shanmugam from Northamptonshire and Anthony Harris of Shropshire have also been added to a 34-strong team, replacing the first-class panel of umpires backed up by a reserve panel.

Redfern, who became the first female to officiate in an England men’s home match after being named fourth umpire in a Twenty20 against Sri Lanka last year, is embracing the chance to concentrate solely on umpiring as a career.

Currently in New Zealand officiating in the Women’s World Cup, she said: “For the first time, I can focus all my energy on umpiring as a career. This is my first full-time contract as an umpire.

“That means a lot to me as it allows me to challenge myself to take the next step in my career. There will undoubtedly be new challenges I will face in this role – ones I am really excited about facing.

“I am ready to stand in men’s and women’s matches and to do whatever it takes to learn, to get better and to establish myself in the professional game environment.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board conducted a review into attracting match officials from all backgrounds after allegations of discriminations in the appointment system from former umpire John Holder and Ish Dawood in 2020.

Those named on the Professional Umpires’ Team are available to stand at all levels of men’s and women’s domestic cricket in England and Wales, including The Hundred.

Ashraf, who played two one-day internationals for Pakistan in 1995 and has been umpiring in Lancashire since 2011, said: “I feel ready to take this next step in my umpiring career.

“I can’t wait to get back into a professional environment again and hopefully I won’t just inspire my own community but also the next generations of all umpires.”

