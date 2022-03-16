Rochdale charged with alleged breaches of EFL regulations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rochdale charged with alleged breaches of EFL regulations

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 12:39 pm
Rochdale have been charged with alleged breaches of EFL regulations (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rochdale have been charged with alleged breaches of English Football League regulations.

The charge follows an investigation into the acquisition of shares in the club by Morton House in July 2021.

The EFL has also charged “a number of other individuals” in the investigation, having determined there is now “sufficient evidence to justify issuing various charges of misconduct”.

In a club statement Rochdale said they had “fully co-operated with the EFL” and would consider their legal position.

It was alleged that Morton House acquired shares without EFL approval through the owners’ and directors’ test and in August 2021 then withdrew from the EFL’s approval process and decided to sell their shares.

Rochdale claimed in September 2021 there had been “no contact” between the club and Morton House but would assist the EFL in their investigation.

Rochdale said in a statement on Wednesday: “The club has fully co-operated with the EFL at every stage of their investigation and will continue to do so, having already provided the EFL with a considerable volume of their evidence.

“The club will now consider its legal position with regards to the charges. No further comment will be made at this moment in time.”

The statement from the EFL said: “Following the conclusion of an investigation into the acquisition of shares in Rochdale AFC by Morton House, the EFL has charged the club and a number of other individuals with alleged breaches of EFL regulations.

“The EFL has been considering whether the club, any official, any relevant person(s) and/or any other persons involved complied with the requirements of the regulations in respect of the acquisition of shares in the club in July 2021.

“Having comprehensively reviewed the relevant issues, the EFL has now determined there is sufficient evidence to justify issuing various charges of misconduct.

“The multiple matters will now be referred to an independent disciplinary commission and due to them being subject to ongoing proceedings, the EFL will not be making any further comment.”

