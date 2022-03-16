Everton sweat on Dominic Calvert-Lewin fitness ahead of Newcastle clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everton boss Frank Lampard must wait to see if Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be fit to face Newcastle on Thursday night.

The striker had returned from injury earlier this month only to miss Sunday’s defeat to Wolves through illness, and will be assessed after resuming training on Tuesday.

Jonjoe Kenny is suspended after his red card at the weekend, while Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph remain out.

Joe Willock could return to the Newcastle squad for the trip to Goodison Park after missing Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Chelsea through illness.

Head coach Eddie Howe will make late decisions on fellow midfielders Jonjo Shelvey, who also sat out at Stamford Bridge because of illness, and Joelinton, who had missed the last two games with a groin injury.

Central defender Federico Fernandez was due to return to training on Wednesday after a side strain, while striker Callum Wilson is stepping up his recovery from a calf problem, but full-backs Kieran Trippier (fractured metatarsal) and Jamal Lewis (groin) and midfielder Isaac Hayden (knee) are still out.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Allan, Doucoure, Van De Beek, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Begovic, Kenny, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gomes, Townsend, Gray, El Ghazi, Alli, Iwobi, Rondon.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Murphy, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Shelvey, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.