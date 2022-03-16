Vettel full of beans and Poulter backs Stenson – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 16.

Football

Gary Neville was not surprised by Man Utd’s Champions League exit.

No surprise last night. Any decent team , with organisation and fight are likely to beat this United team. It’s why I couldn’t get excited after Spurs last Saturday because that Spurs performance would will get you beat v a good team. A long road in to the end of May! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 16, 2022

I wasn’t ! I was disappointed with the performance. It wasn’t good enough and it maybe conned them into thinking that it would be good enough v Athletico Madrid! https://t.co/vvtfPOirfb — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 16, 2022

Lucy Bronze was primed and ready.

A couple of former Premier League defenders progressed in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola was doing his bit to help solve the world’s water problems.

A bit of desert blew into Gary Lineker’s garden.

Sahara dust at home. pic.twitter.com/2LrrNCY5mp — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 16, 2022

Cricket

England got off the mark at the World Cup.

Englands first win in 5 months 😅 floodgates 👊👊 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) March 16, 2022

Eng-, if I might put it this way, er-land! What a superb victory. Huge congratulations to Anya Shrubsole on reaching 100 wickets and that there Charlie Dean is making waves, isn’t she? Like @AlexHartley93 says, that’s the England we know and love. Onwards! #CWC22 🏏 — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) March 16, 2022

Alexandra Hartley received feedback for her commentary…

Always love getting compliments on social media 😍🥰🥰 😂🖕🏽 https://t.co/wllyNTJ0Zp — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 16, 2022

Steven Finn had a decision to make.

Gearing up for @btsport coverage of the 2nd test. Just got to choose what dodgy clobber I wear for it ☺️ pic.twitter.com/o1Rmio63ge — Steven Finn (@finnysteve) March 16, 2022

Happy birthday, Ottis Gibson.

Join us in wishing Ottis Gibson a very Happy Birthday🎉🎂👍! #OneRose pic.twitter.com/cAB7n1Ezpa — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) March 16, 2022

High praise for Babar Azam after his match-saving knock against Australia.

Without question I think @babarazam258 is the best all round Batter in the World right now .. Brilliant across all the formats .. #PAKvAUS .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 16, 2022

Motor Racing

Sebastian Vettel was full of beans.

When the 2021 Overtake Award Champion asks for jelly beans, he gets jelly beans! If you know, you know. 😉 Thanks, @cryptocom! But Seb has one small question… are there really one million in there? pic.twitter.com/dgsCGc2DaX — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 16, 2022

Valtteri Bottas was raring to go.

Rugby Union

Leinster made a long-awaited discovery behind the skirting boards.

Dear Michael, We found your tickets… 😬😂 *tickets found behind a skirting board in Leinster HQ this morning!! pic.twitter.com/he3UFGmYO3 — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) March 16, 2022

Happy 29th birthday to England and Leicester fly-half George Ford.

The Six Nations looked back.

Will history repeat itself? 🇫🇷 The last time France secured a Grand Slam they beat England in Paris 12 years ago 🏆#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/3X0sKnf1WI — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 16, 2022

Golf

Lee Westwood was enjoying Cheltenham.

Call Me Harry having a little early morning stretch at @CheltenhamRaces this morning. pic.twitter.com/itVbZIq98R — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) March 16, 2022

Paul Lawrie was in Carnoustie.

Always very nice to spend time @carnoustiegolf pic.twitter.com/43LHoGtxbO — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) March 16, 2022

Sir Nick Faldo gave his view on the proposed Saudi Golf League.

I believe one of the most rewarding feelings as an athlete is being able to compete with and alongside the best. You can still do it. Look at Tom Brady, for example. My take on the proposed Saudi Golf League… pic.twitter.com/g9NVnk5Vi9 — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) March 16, 2022

Ian Poulter gave his backing to new Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson.

Massive congratulations to @henrikstenson on his appointment as the 2023 Captain for @RyderCupEurope Bring it home Captain Stenson👍🏼🙌🏼👊🏼🇪🇺🏆 pic.twitter.com/pe1qUX3i89 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) March 16, 2022

Matt Fitzpatrick was happy to have brother Alex making his PGA Tour debut.

Playing alongside someone familiar at the Valspar this week!! @FitzAlex99 pic.twitter.com/h4wrlG8bTa — Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) March 16, 2022

Boxing

Today’s the day for AJ.

Tennis

Billie Jean King enjoyed herself.

So much fun on court yesterday. pic.twitter.com/92nufjgk4o — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 16, 2022