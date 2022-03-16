Marcus Rashford explains reaction to fan ‘abuse’ after Atletico Madrid defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Marcus Rashford explains reaction to fan ‘abuse’ after Atletico Madrid defeat

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 6:37 pm
Marcus Rashford came on midway through the second half of Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA).
Marcus Rashford came on midway through the second half of Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA).

Marcus Rashford has sought to clarify his actions after a video emerged on social media appearing to show him trying to confront fans after Manchester United’s Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old forward came on midway through the second half of Tuesday’s 1-0 last-16 defeat at Old Trafford that saw United beaten 2-1 on aggregate.

The video appears to show Rashford walking past fans outside the ground after the game, hearing something shouted and then attempting to head towards them before being ushered away by security. He then appears to make a gesture with his hand to the fans as he walks away.

On Wednesday Rashford posted a message on Twitter that said: “There are two sides to every story.

“A video can paint a thousand words and in this case lead to inaccurate info being shared on social media.

“Guys for weeks I’ve been heckled, threatened, questioned and last night my emotion got the better of me. I’m a human being. Reading and hearing that stuff about yourself every day it wears you down.

“No one is more critical of my performance than me. But what you see in this video lacks context.

“I had been heckled from the minute I stepped foot outside the ground, abuse not just aimed at my football. People were looking for a reaction from me. Phones were at the ready. Of course I should have walked straight past and ignored it, that’s what we’re supposed to do right?

Rashford (left) has scored five goals this season, and none since January (Martin Rickett/PA).
Rashford (left) has scored five goals this season, and none since January (Martin Rickett/PA).

“I want to clarify two things. The first being what I actually said to the man throwing abuse at me which was ‘come over here and say it to my face’ (a fact security can back up) and secondly, the fact I used my forefinger to direct the fan to ‘come over and say it to my face’. I did not gesture with my middle finger.

“I’m not entitled. This isn’t ego. I’m upset. I’m disappointed. And in that moment it was silly but I was being human.”

Soon after Rashford posted the message, it was retweeted by United, accompanied by a heart emoji.

The England forward has scored five goals in all competitions this season for the club, the most recent of which came in January.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal