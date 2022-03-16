Government raises Chelsea travel budget for Middlesbrough cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government raises Chelsea travel budget for Middlesbrough cup tie

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 6:55 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 8:37 pm
Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea have been handed a boost (Joe Giddens/PA)
Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea have been handed a boost (Joe Giddens/PA)

Chelsea have been handed a big boost for their FA Cup quarter-final with the Government raising the Blues’ travel budget for the Middlesbrough trip, the PA news agency understands.

The Stamford Bridge club have been hit with tough restrictions under the terms of their new operating licence in the wake of Roman Abramovich’s Government sanctions.

Chelsea cannot sell new tickets for matches as the Government restrictions stand, but the Blues are continuing to lobby Downing Street over a range of relaxations to help restore something close to normal operating procedures.

Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium
Chelsea are due to visit Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium for a cup clash on Saturday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Blues were initially hit with a £20,000 travel budget cap for each match under the new licence, but now the Government is understood to have lifted that limit – but initially only for Saturday’s FA Cup trip to Middlesbrough.

The average cost for a Premier League team to travel to Middlesbrough is understood to push beyond three times that £20,000 limit.

And now Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Government is understood to have handed Chelsea a travel budget lift for their journey to the Riverside Stadium.

A Chelsea spokesman said: “We are grateful for the Government’s continued attention to our requests for amendments to the licence.”

Roman Abramovich File Photo
Roman Abramovich has fallen under UK Government sanctions (Adam Davy/PA)

Owner Abramovich was sanctioned last week after Downing Street claimed to have proven the 55-year-old’s links to Vladimir Putin amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2, with that process accelerated considerably by last week’s sanctions.

Abramovich’s UK assets are all frozen barring Chelsea, with the Blues able to continue operations but with stringent controls.

