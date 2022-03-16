Sheffield United fail to win again as Blackpool secure draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sheffield United fail to win again as Blackpool secure draw

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 9:51 pm
Sheffield United drew at Blackpool (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sheffield United’s promotion bid continued to stutter as they were second best in an entertaining 0-0 draw at Blackpool.

The Blades remain on the fringes of the Championship play-off places, sitting one point off the top six, but have now won just once in five matches.

Blackpool, meanwhile, will take plenty of positives from their performance even though their run of three straight victories came to an end.

Neil Critchley’s 100th game in charge of the Seasiders did not get off to the most encouraging of starts on a bitterly cold evening on the Fylde coast.

It was the Blades who looked by far the more threatening, with skipper Billy Sharp firing inches wide after latching on to Iliman Ndiaye’s smart through-ball.

Minutes later the visitors went close again, with Norwegian Sander Berge this time finding space in the box before lashing a shot disappointingly high and wide.

The Blades had clearly been ordered to produce a positive early response on the back of the weekend’s thumping at Coventry.

Oliver Norwood was next to go for goal, with his dipping effort forcing Blackpool goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw into an alert stop.

Blackpool finally gained a foothold, and their first opportunity came midway through the first period when Gary Madine rose highest to head Callum Connolly’s cross just over the top.

At the other end Connolly was soon called upon to produce a superb block to keep out Rhys Norrington-Davies’ well-struck shot.

The woodwork saved the Blades in the 39th minute when Josh Bowler’s curling 20-yard strike crashed against the crossbar after he had played a neat one-two with Madine.

The hosts created the first chance of the second half when James Husband headed the ball back into the path of Connolly, only for the defender to flick a close-range effort into the side-netting.

It was Blackpool who were getting on top as the hour mark approached, with the dangerous Bowler looking most capable of prising out an opening.

He clipped in a curling shot which had to be expertly palmed away by the outstretched arm of Wes Foderingham.

Bowler then teed up CJ Hamilton, though he ought to have done better when he blazed wildly over from 12 yards.

The Blades were struggling to build any real momentum, though they thought they had scored in the 74th minute, only for Norwood’s deflected strike to be ruled out by a linesman’s flag.

Any late Blades winner would have been mightily harsh on a determined Blackpool, however.

