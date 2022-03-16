Chelsea brush aside Everton to move to within two points of leaders Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea brush aside Everton to move to within two points of leaders Arsenal

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 9:51 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 9:59 pm
Sam Kerr scored the opener in Chelsea’s 3-0 win at Everton (Yui Mok/PA).
Chelsea are two points behind Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal with a game in hand after early goals steered them to a 3-0 win at Everton.

Emma Hayes’ champions took the lead in the seventh minute when Sam Kerr headed home her 12th league goal of the campaign.

Guro Reiten doubled the advantage with a strike eight minutes later and Erin Cuthbert then added one of her own just before the half-hour mark.

Chelsea once again closed the gap on Arsenal with the sides having six and five more matches left to play respectively – and Hayes’ side will move into top spot if they beat Tottenham at home next Wednesday.

Third-placed Manchester United suffered a setback as Grace Fisk’s late header saw them denied victory at West Ham.

Fisk secured a 1-1 draw for the Hammers by nodding past Mary Earps in the third minute of stoppage time, cancelling out Ella Toone’s acrobatic effort nine minutes after the break.

United are six points behind Chelsea in the final Champions League spot, having played a game more, and three clear of fourth place – now occupied by Manchester City, who beat Reading 2-0 at home thanks to late goals from Demi Stokes and Lauren Hemp.

Stokes put the hosts in front in the 73rd minute, slotting in after receiving the ball from Hemp, who then wrapped things up with an 84th-minute finish as she followed up a parried Ellen White shot.

Gareth Taylor’s City hold a game in hand over Marc Skinner’s United, which is at home against Everton next Wednesday.

