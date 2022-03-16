Luke Berry scores twice as Luton return to winning ways in style

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luke Berry scored twice as Luton returned to the Championship play-off places with a 4-0 victory over Preston at Kenilworth Road.

Fred Onyedinma was also on target while Bambo Diaby’s own goal sealed a convincing victory for the Hatters.

Although the visitors looked to have settled quickly, it was Luton who took the lead in the eighth minute when James Bree’s cross was not cleared properly and the unmarked Berry was able to sidefoot into the bottom corner.

Town were forced into a change after 23 minutes when Reece Burke appeared to pull his hamstring and had to go off, with Onyedinma coming on.

Town stopper James Shea saved impressively from Cameron Archer, but even with a makeshift defence, the Hatters managed to extend their advantage after 28 minutes when Andrew Hughes gave away a cynical free-kick on the right by tripping Onyedinma.

Bree sent over the free-kick which was converted by Onyedinma from close range, although Peter Kioso had initially wheeled away claiming the strike as his own.

Harry Cornick went for the spectacular, curling well, well wide from 25 yards, with Preston midfielder Ali McCann also off target from a similar distance, never troubling Shea.

Luton then moved 3-0 ahead in the 42nd minute with a slick move through the middle of the pitch started by Jordan Clark.

He found Elijah Adebayo who fed Cornick and his low cross was turned home audaciously by Berry for his second of the night and seventh of the season.

Luton almost had a fourth when Onyedinma did superbly to send over a cross from the right and Amari’i Bell headed goalwards, with Daniel Iversen saving well to his left.

Preston top-scorer Emil Riis Jakobsen fired ambitiously wide to complete a pretty awful first half for Ryan Lowe’s side, as early in the second period, Kioso again went close to his maiden Luton goal, seeing a downward header from Bree’s corner blocked and Adebayo stabbing the loose ball over.

Town did move further in front after 59 minutes when a quickfire break on the left saw Cornick find the advancing Bell whose cross-shot was parried by Iversen, but only straight against his own defender Diaby and into the net.

Adebayo put another header over via a deflection, but Preston should have pulled one back after 66 minutes, with half-time substitute Josh Murphy somehow firing wide from 10 yards when completely unmarked, while he also had another attempt collected by Shea at his near post.

Kioso was not far away once more in the closing stages, swivelling to fire past the post from another Bree corner as Luton put their disappointing defeat against QPR on Sunday behind them at the first attempt to move up to fifth in the table.