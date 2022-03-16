Jamie George: Silencing French fans key to England spoiling Grand Slam party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jamie George: Silencing French fans key to England spoiling Grand Slam party

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 10:03 pm
Jamie George says England want to silence the French crowd (Adam Davy/PA)
Jamie George says England want to silence the French crowd (Adam Davy/PA)

Jamie George insists England intend to mute France’s Grand Slam celebrations by making the type of start that will turn the Paris crowd against their team.

France are aiming to claim a first title for 12 years, in the process issuing a statement of intent ahead of next year’s World Cup, with only Ireland capable of stopping them.

They enter ‘Super Saturday’ as strong favourites to inflict a third defeat of the Championship on England, but their supporters can be fickle if events on the pitch take an unscripted turn and it is this vulnerability that George believes can be exploited.

“There’s a huge amount of pressure on it for those guys. In terms of our psyche, we want to give them something that they’re not going to expect, we want to go there and spoil the party a little bit,” the Saracens hooker said.

“Generally French crowds are quite different. You go to Ireland and the crowds get in behind them when they kick the ball in the air, tackle and counter-ruck.

“The French noise comes from loose play, knock-ons, turnover ball and offloading. The atmosphere’s amazing, electric.

“We want to try and silence that crowd pretty early on and we’re aware of how to do that.

“Physically, it’s about not giving them the things they want, and that might put more pressure onto the French team if the crowd isn’t getting behind them.

“It might start becoming a little bit more difficult for them and they might start second-guessing themselves a little bit. That will all be part of the plan.”

Among England’s priorities this week is recovering from the monumental effort put into Saturday’s record home defeat by Ireland, which was played with 14 men for all but 82 seconds after Charlie Ewels was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

Having fought themselves to a standstill and then conceding two late tries that distorted the final scoreline of 32-15, their preparations for Saturday are about restoring depleted energy levels as much as plotting France’s downfall.

“Our recovery is still ongoing, emotionally and physically. Eddie (Jones) has given us a little less time on the field because he knows the physical and emotional strain we’ve had,” George said.

“We’re pretty bruised and battered, emotionally and physically. The game was as physical as a Test match against Ireland would ever be and one man down, you might have to get through a bit more work.

“But in terms of head space it was also a tough one. I was super proud of the group, really happy with a lot of the elements of the game and the character we showed, but bitterly disappointed that we couldn’t get over the line.

“Fundamentally, we want to put in an 80-minute performance against France that we are proud of because in parts we’ve been brilliant in this Six Nations, but there have also been parts that weren’t good enough.”

Jones names his team on Thursday evening, with openside flanker and right wing the biggest areas of doubt.

Max Malins has been dropped as a result of England’s misfiring attack, creating a vacancy on the right wing, while Tom Curry’s hamstring injury means an alternative at openside is required.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal