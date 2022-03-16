Dan Biggar has relished ‘responsibility’ of Wales captaincy in Six Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dan Biggar has relished ‘responsibility’ of Wales captaincy in Six Nations

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 10:03 pm
Dan Biggar has relished the job of captaining Wales (Donall Farmer/PA).
Dan Biggar says he has relished his role as Wales captain in this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship.

The Northampton fly-half took over from Alun Wyn Jones, who returns to Wales’ starting line-up against Italy on Saturday after more than four months out because of a shoulder injury.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, though, has retained Biggar as skipper, with the countdown continuing to next year’s World Cup in France.

Dan Biggar
Dan Biggar, centre, in action against France (Nick Potts/PA)

“I’ve enjoyed the responsibility of it, I really have,” Biggar said.

“I probably thought I would have to be thinking a lot more about decisions and the way I controlled myself, but it has felt quite natural.

“Sometimes there have been moments when I have wanted to lose the plot a little bit or give someone a kick up the backside or whatever.

“But I think it has helped in that aspect, making sure the next moment is the most important, as opposed to when you are not captain and you can rant and rave a bit more at the other boys.

Dan Biggar
Dan Biggar made his Wales debut against Canada in 2008 (David Davies/PA)

“I have really enjoyed it, but I am fully aware that obviously when Al is back properly, that may not be the case.”

Biggar wins his 100th cap in Wales’ Six Nations finale, reaching three figures 14 years after making a Test debut against Canada in Cardiff.

At 32, he remains a pivotal part of the Wales set-up and a third World Cup appears well within his range.

“I’ve said all along that I really think that age is a number,” Biggar added.

“You don’t have a God-given right to be selected. You have got to make sure you are fit and your form is good.

“If you are 17 and you are good enough, you should be playing, same as if you are 36. If you are the best person in that position, it doesn’t matter what your age is.

“The body feels good when I am training – a little bit stiff on a day off when I am walking down the stairs after games – but generally I feel pretty good and hopefully there is a fair bit to go.”

Wales, despite being well beaten by Ireland and then losing narrowly to England and France, could still finish third in the Six Nations.

They would need to beat Italy with a bonus point, then see how England and Scotland fare in their final games, but it is a realistic prospect.

“We have been exposed because of injuries in the last two campaigns, but what we’ve found certainly in this campaign is a bit of steel about us,” Biggar said.

“I am not saying we have excelled in everything we’ve done, as there are certain areas where we need to get better, but I think the team has found a real never-give-in desire.

“Apart from that first 60 minutes in Dublin, we have toughed it out and mixed with some really good teams. I think we are in a really good spot.

“We are developing lots of depth and hopefully over the next 12-18 months we can get to a peak, which is something we have had a habit of doing.

“We’ve done well at World Cups and hopefully we can do that again.”

