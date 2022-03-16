Cardiff fight back to beat stuttering Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Cardiff fight back to beat stuttering Stoke

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 10:19 pm
Jordan Hugill grabbed the winner for the Bluebirds (Nick Potts/PA)
Jordan Hugill grabbed the winner for the Bluebirds (Nick Potts/PA)

Stoke’s long wait for a win went on after they let a first-half lead slip before slumping to a 2-1 defeat at Cardiff.

Michael O’Neill’s side have not won since they beat Swansea 3-0 on February 8 and defeat extended their winless run to nine games, while the home side made it 10 points in their last four.

Cardiff created more chances in the early stages and forced Jack Bonham in the Stoke goal to move quickly to palm away a cross from Cody Drameh after seven minutes.

Bonham then had to be even more decisive in the 21st minute when Joel Bagan got free eight yards out in front of goal and hammered in a shot that the Stoke keeper tipped over the bar.

To underline how significant a save that was, two minutes later the visitors took the lead.

Perry Ng gave away the ball on the right edge of his area and two passes later Lewis Baker was able to steady himself and fire a 25-yard shot through a crowd of players to beat Alex Smithies in the home goal.

That goal was largely against the run of play and drew an immediate response out of the home side, with Mark Harris latching onto a through ball on the edge of the area but missing the target.

Tommy Doyle then levelled things up in the 39th minute as he finished off a great move down the left flank. Harris made the initial running and Bagan flicked on to Doyle who finished with his left foot.

That was his second goal since arriving from Manchester City in January and another loanee, Jordan Hugill, notched his third two minutes before the break.

Drameh lost control of the ball 30 yards out but joined Hugill in hunting down the Stoke defenders. Taylor Harwood-Bellis was then caught in possession by Drameh on the edge of his area and Hugill banged in his side’s second goal of the night.

Stoke came out more positively in the second half as they looked to get back on level terms and had a strong period of pressure in the 69th minute, forcing Smithies into two saves from a string of corners.

The introduction of Mario Vrancic gave the Stoke midfield a considerable boost and he also forced Smithies into a save 10 minutes from time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal