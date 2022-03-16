Mixed emotions for Russell Martin as Swansea claim dramatic win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mixed emotions for Russell Martin as Swansea claim dramatic win

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 10:53 pm
Russell Martin saw both sides of his team in a topsy-turvy victory (Will Matthews/PA)
Swansea boss Russell Martin saw the good and bad of his side as they won a 3-2 thriller at rock-bottom Peterborough.

Top-scorer Joel Piroe struck his 17th goal of a sparkling season in the first minute of stoppage-time as City breathed a sigh of relief.

Martin said: “The players showed real courage to get control of the game back.

“We should have been out of sight by half-time and it’s just a shame it has had to take a brilliant strike from a guy in Joel to get us there in the end.

“He’s got such composure and a ruthless mentality in front of goal for a young man and if there’s one person you want a chance to fall to, it’s him.

“I’m really pleased to win, but it’s just that spell when we were nowhere near for 15-20 minutes in the second half… that’s why we’re where we are in the league.

“We’re capable of producing some incredible moments and playing some brilliant football but the gap between when we’re really good and when we’re not is far too big.

“Then, all of a sudden, the guys turned it back on again.”

Martin’s men only had a Michael Obafemi goal on the stroke of half-time to show for their dominance in the first half.

They were then stung by a rousing Posh response in the second period as Sammie Szmodics restored parity six minutes after the restart.

Substitute Jack Marriott then punished a Kyle Naughton howler to complete the Posh turnaround with his first touch in the 63rd minute.

But Swansea soon replied as Obafemi pounced for his second after Cyrus Christie headed against a post.

Piroe then settled the issue with a fine finish after Oliver Ntcham’s effort was diverted into his path by Hannes Wolf.

Posh boss Grant McCann said: “We let Swansea dictate most of the first half. We knew what they were going to do, we had a plan to stop it, but we didn’t get it right.

“We reshuffled for the second half, played a lot more on the front foot and got ourselves back into the game before going ahead.

“We were hoping we could then manage the game, but we sat back again which could be down to a lack of confidence and organisation.

“That defeat has hurt me – and I’ve told the players that. I can’t fault the effort but what really upset me is how we have crumbled when 2-1 up and allowed Swansea to control the last 20 minutes.

“When you do that against good, experienced Championship players you’ll get punished.

“The gap is seven points with nine games to go and most people looking at the table will say it’s over, but we’ll refocus the group and keep trying to improve.”

