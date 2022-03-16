Paul Heckingbottom frustrated by late offside call as Blades held at Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Heckingbottom frustrated by late offside call as Blades held at Blackpool

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 10:57 pm
Paul Heckingbottom was frustrated by a late offside call (Richard Sellers/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom was frustrated by a late offside call (Richard Sellers/PA)

Paul Heckingbottom claimed a bad offside call cost Sheffield United a vital win at Blackpool after a late Oliver Norwood goal was ruled out in the 0-0 draw.

Norwood thought he had won a tight game for the Blades deep in the second half with a deflected shot from inside the box, only to see the linesman wave the flag.

With United unable to find a winner, the decision proved costly and the draw means the promotion-chasers have now won just one of five games and dropped to ninth in the table.

“It was a mystery decision in my eyes,” Heckingbottom said.

“We knew it would be a tough ask here and it could turn into a war of attrition, but I’ve seen the late one back and the linesman has apparently seen one or maybe two of our players in the way of the shot.

“There are times when a linesman just shouldn’t get involved in big decisions, and this was another instance tonight.”

United bossed the first half at Bloomfield Road but struggled to break down a tough Blackpool defence and they found themselves on the back foot for much of the second half.

“It just goes to highlight again, though, that you have to work hard and earn every single point in this division – you have to earn everything,” Heckingbottom added.

“We deserved to get the three points and we earned the three points, but tonight we didn’t get them and that’s a big disappointment.

“Maybe the quality you need just wasn’t there at the top end, but that’s something we go away and work on.”

The draw ends Blackpool’s run of three straight league wins but manager Neil Critchley was again pleased with his team’s performance.

Josh Bowler almost scored in the first half when his shot crashed off the bar, while CJ Hamilton wasted a fine chance to win it by blazing over from 12 yards.

“I thought it was a really entertaining 0-0 draw,” he said.

“I thought Sheffield probably edged it in the first half and maybe we were lacking that bit of self-belief. Throughout the second half, though, we were in the ascendancy, and if any team was going to go on and win it, it was us.

“We’re disappointed with a point against a side like Sheffield United, but that just goes to show how far we’ve come in recent seasons.

“I was really energised myself with our second-half performance – I could see us growing into the game with each passing minute.

“I then rolled the dice in the last 15 minutes and changed the formation, but it didn’t quite come off.

“We definitely tried our best to win it, and we nearly did I thought, but it just wasn’t to be. We gave it our best shot, but we just fell a little bit short.”

