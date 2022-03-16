Shota Arveladze urges players to win at home after Hull’s latest away victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shota Arveladze urges players to win at home after Hull’s latest away victory

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 11:11 pm
Shota Arveladze saw his Hull side win at Coventry (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Shota Arveladze saw his Hull side win at Coventry (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Hull manager Shota Arveladze said his side owe their supporters a strong home performance after making it five unbeaten on the road with a 2-0 win over Coventry.

Richie Smallwood set the Tigers on their way before Ryan Longman doubled the advantage, thumping home a half volley from inside the box.

The Georgian said: “We know we owe our supporters a good game at home and this performance will give a good message to them to come back and be around us.

“Our home performances are not as good as our away performances but I don’t think it is about the character of the team.

“Probably we have a little bit more pressure at home to dominate more and we need time for that.”

The win opened up a 13-point gap to the bottom three, all but securing Hull’s position in the second tier for a second term following promotion from League One last season.

Arveladze added: “thirteen points clear of bottom three – when you win, it is easy to not look down and not ask what others have done.

“The games get less and if you have a gap, it is to your advantage. Teams have to win three or four games to catch up.

“It was a good game to watch. We only had one day to prepare and we got off to a perfect start.

“We created in the first half and had two or three other chances. In the second half we spent more time defending and did well.”

Coventry under-23s head coach Luke Tisdale bemoaned the Sky Blues’ start to the game after they found themselves a goal behind inside the first five minutes and 2-0 down inside half an hour.

Tisdale took charge of the match after positive Covid tests for manager Mark Robins and assistant Adi Viveash before City’s win over Sheffield United at the weekend, whilst first-team coach Dennis Lawrence and goalkeeping coach Aled Williams also returned positive tests.

“We didn’t start very well,” admitted Tisdale.

“I thought we reacted OK to the goal to be fair and we had large spells of possession like we always do.

“It’s difficult to break them down and I thought they defended really well, they get a lot of bodies behind the ball and made it really difficult for us.

“Frustrating is a good word to use. Everyone knows those performance levels we haven’t seen a lot this season but we’ve got to find a way of moving on quickly as the games come thick and fast.

“It felt like there was a lot of misplaced passes. Again, that is not really a Coventry City thing that we’ve seen a lot this year so sometimes these things happen, nobody is very happy about it but it’s about how we and the players react.”

