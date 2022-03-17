On this day in 2018: Kevin Pietersen announces retirement from cricket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2018: Kevin Pietersen announces retirement from cricket

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 6:01 am
Kevin Pietersen retired from all forms of cricket five years ago (Adam Davy/PA)
A “super proud” Kevin Pietersen confirmed his cricket career was finally over on this day four years ago.

The former England captain had been playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, helping them qualify from the group stages and move closer to a third successive final appearance in the T20 tournament.

But when play moved from the UAE to Pakistan, Pietersen called time on his career.

“Thank you for all the quite lovely msgs! I loved entertaining you all! Ciao, cricket! I love this game!” the prolific batsman, then 37, wrote on Instagram.

The South African-born batsman had effectively been retired from cricket’s biggest stage since his England exile began in 2014, a high-profile casualty of the 2013/14 Ashes whitewash defeat.

Cricket – The Ashes 2013-14 – First Test – Australia v England – Day Two – The Gabba
Pietersen had a Test match average of 47.28 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

He embarked on a nomadic T20 career after that, taking in all corners of the globe, with Quetta Gladiators the last stop on an extended farewell tour.

Pietersen played in 104 Test matches for England, scoring 8,181 runs at an average of 47.28 with 23 hundreds. In 136 One-Day Internationals he scored 4,440 runs at an average of 40.73, while he also finished with 1,176 runs from 37 T20Is.

