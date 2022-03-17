Football rumours: Mikel Arteta linked to replace Mauricio Pochettino at PSG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Mikel Arteta linked to replace Mauricio Pochettino at PSG

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 7:41 am
Could Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta be on the way to Paris St Germain? (John Walton/PA)
Could Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta be on the way to Paris St Germain? (John Walton/PA)

What the papers say

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly on a shortlist of names compiled by Paris St Germain in their search to replace Mauricio Pochettino as manager, according to The Mirror. The paper writes, however, that Arteta is not looking to go anywhere and is committed to the north London club.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s search for a new manager has drawn their attention to Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel – who, along with everyone else at the Premier League club, now appears to have an uncertain future – and Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui, according to a report in the Guardian. But the Daily Star reports that Tuchel is also PSG’s favourite candidate for the job.

Norwich City v Chelsea – Premier League – Carrow Road
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is linked with Manchester United and Paris St Germain (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Sun reports that 29-year-old Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger had agreed on personal terms for a new contract at Stamford Bridge before sanctions hit owner Roman Abramovich, but the Russian’s punishment has apparently made the player a free agent. The paper writes that Manchester United, Real Madrid and PSG are all keen to sign the German defender.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: Amazon Prime reports the star 21-year-old striker will join Manchester City, while Spanish publication Marca still links him with Real Madrid.

Georginio Wijnaldum: Teamtalk says the 31-year-old PSG and Holland midfielder wants to move back to the Premier League.

