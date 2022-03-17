Man City v Liverpool: A closer look at the thrilling Premier League title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Man City v Liverpool: A closer look at the thrilling Premier League title race

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 10:11 am Updated: March 17, 2022, 10:17 am
Liverpool and Manchester City could be fighting to the wire for this season’s Premier League title (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool and Manchester City could be fighting to the wire for this season’s Premier League title (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on Wednesday night has moved Jurgen Klopp’s side to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City and set up what should be a thrilling finish to a title race that at one point seemed over.

The Reds have clawed their way back from a 13-point deficit since January, aided by games in hand, but are riding a nine-game winning streak as the showdown between the two sides in Manchester on April 10 looms.

But while that fixture understandably catches the eye, neither City boss Pep Guardiola nor Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp will call it decisive, as both sides still have nine games to play between now and the trophy being lifted.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the run-in for both sides.

Manchester City

Manchester City v Liverpool – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Liverpool’s last visit to Manchester City ended in a 1-1 draw in November 2020. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Home games: Liverpool (Apr 10), Brighton (Apr 20), Watford (Apr 23), Newcastle (May 7), Aston Villa (May 22)
Away games: Burnley (Apr 2), Wolves (Apr 17), Leeds (Apr 30), West Ham (May 15)

On paper, City have slightly the easier of the two run-ins – but only just. They have games remaining against three relegation battlers with a trip to Burnley up next (they have won nine and drawn one of their 10 Premier League meetings with the Clarets since 2016) and both Watford and Leeds still to come.

What looks like the most difficult part of City’s agenda comes at the end. The last three fixtures will see Newcastle and Aston Villa visit Manchester either side of a trip to West Ham – all sides with points to prove and, in West Ham’s case, the potential carrot of European football to chase.

There is also a tricky trip to Wolves, themselves on the fringes of the European places, to negotiate on April 17.

But of course the main focus is on that visit of Liverpool themselves on the 10th. City will take confidence from the fact they have lost only one of their last seven Premier League meetings with Klopp’s side, although three of those have finished as draws.

Liverpool

Arsenal v Liverpool – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Jurgen Klopp’s side must still face Manchester United and Tottenham in a tricky run-in (John Walton/PA)

Home games: Watford (Apr 2), Manchester United (Apr 19), Everton (Apr 24), Tottenham (May 7), Wolves (May 22)
Away games: Manchester City (Apr 10), Aston Villa (Apr 16), Newcastle (Apr 30), Southampton (May 15)

With Manchester United, Tottenham, and Wolves all to come after the visit to the Etihad Stadium, Liverpool must face four sides currently in the top eight in their last nine games.

After playing City, Liverpool will next travel to face old boy Steven Gerrard and his improving Villa side, then return to Merseyside for back-to-back home games against old rivals United and Everton in the space of a few days.

Tricky away trips to Newcastle and Southampton come either side of a visit from Tottenham, who continue to chase a top-four finish. But although the average league position of Liverpool’s remaining slate is slightly higher than City’s, there are some advantages baked into the schedule.

Liverpool can go top by beating Watford next time out, at least for a couple of hours, as they kick off before City and that is one of four times between now and the end of the season when Klopp’s side play before City, giving them the chance to put the pressure on. In contrast, City play before Liverpool only once, facing Watford at home a day before the Merseyside derby.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]