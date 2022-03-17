Oldham missing skipper Carl Piergianni against Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Oldham missing skipper Carl Piergianni against Exeter

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 11:01 am
Carl Piergianni is suspended for Oldham’s match against Exeter (Martin Rickett/PA)
Carl Piergianni is suspended for Oldham’s match against Exeter (Martin Rickett/PA)

Oldham captain Carl Piergianni serves the first game of a two-match ban for accumulated bookings as the League Two strugglers host high-flying Exeter at Boundary Park.

Fellow defender Jordan Clarke will return to contention for the visit of the Grecians after serving his own one-match suspension in Tuesday night’s defeat at Walsall as the hosts fight relegation on the back of three straight defeats.

Junior Luamba (hamstring) and Mike Fondop (groin) are both sidelined for Latics, while manager John Sheridan continues to monitor Harrison McGahey (thigh) after he left last weekend’s defeat to Swindon at half-time.

The match may come too soon for Tope Obadeyi, who has missed the last two games, having been ruled out by a training ground injury last Friday.

Exeter are flying high in the table as they sit fifth, just one point off the automatic promotion spots and currently on a three-match unbeaten run.

Defender Cheick Diabate came off the bench on during Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory over Crawley – after a spell on the sidelines – and could make an appearance as he steps up his fitness.

In-form midfielder Timothee Dieng, who netted both goals last time out, should retain his starting spot, but the match may come too soon for Sam Stubbs, who felt some tightness in his hamstring last weekend.

Striker Sam Nombe (hamstring) is unlikely to feature for the visitors, who have recorded just one defeat in their last 12 league outings.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]