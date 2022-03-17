International break could be timely for Livingston’s Bruce Anderson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

International break could be timely for Livingston’s Bruce Anderson

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 11:03 am
Livingston’s Bruce Anderson (left) to have scan on ankle injury (Robert Perry/PA)
Livingston striker Bruce Anderson is to have a scan on an ankle injury which  is set to rule him out of the trip to Hearts on Saturday.

Boss David Martindale revealed the 23-year-old striker, who has scored 13 times this season, picked up the injury at training on Tuesday.

Ahead of the cinch Premiership clash at Tynecastle, the last game before the international break, the Livingston manager said:  “Bruce Anderson took a sore one in training.

“He was moving in training on Tuesday, it wasn’t a contact injury, he went over and sprained his ankle.

“He is probably going for his scan today.

“He had to wait on the swelling going down so there is a good chance Bruce is not going to be available for Saturday and maybe the next couple  of Saturdays.

“So this international break may have come at the right time with regards Bruce.”

Livi are in fifth place with 37 points, behind Hibernian on goal difference and ahead of Ross County, Dundee United, Motherwell and St Mirren by just one point with three fixtures remaining before the split.

The West Lothian side face games against Hearts and St Johnstone away before a home fixture against Motherwell and Martindale knows he his side have to break some new ground this season if they are to finish in the top half of the table.

He said: “We have some really tough fixtures and we are not getting ahead of ourselves.

“For the club to finish in the top six again would be absolutely huge in terms of achievement.

“That would be the third year running we would finish in the top six but it is a long way off.

“There are difficult fixtures coming up, Hearts away at Tynecastle, it is common knowledge we haven’t taken any points off Hearts this season, and we have not taken points off Motherwell this season and we have St Johnstone away.

“Tough, tough fixtures  and everyone from fourth to ninth will be saying the same thing.”

