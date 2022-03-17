David Marshall adds to QPR’s goalkeeping headache

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

David Marshall adds to QPR’s goalkeeping headache

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 11:27 am
QPR goalkeeper David Marshall has picked up a hamstring problem (Joe Giddens/PA)
QPR goalkeeper David Marshall has picked up a hamstring problem (Joe Giddens/PA)

QPR are hoping to sign a goalkeeper on an emergency loan ahead of Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship match against Peterborough after David Marshall became their latest injury absentee.

Veteran Scotland stopper Marshall picked up a hamstring problem late on in the defeat at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, when defender Lee Wallace went in goal for the closing stages as QPR had used all their substitutes.

Seny Dieng (thigh), Jordan Archer (shoulder) and Joe Walsh (hand) are all still sidelined, leaving 20-year-old Murphy Mahoney as the only fit keeper, with QPR boss Mark Warburton now aiming to bring in experienced cover.

Midfielder Chris Willock (hamstring) also went off during the first half against Forest, so Ilias Chair could come into the side, while Scotland forward Lyndon Dykes (hamstring) continues his own rehabilitation.

Bottom club Peterborough will check on the fitness of striker Ricky-Jade Jones ahead of the trip to west London.

Jones was forced off just after an hour of the 3-2 home defeat by Swansea on Wednesday night with a shoulder problem.

Sammie Szmodics was substituted for the closing 20 minutes as Posh boss Grant McCann carefully manages his return from a groin issue.

On-loan Swansea goalkeeper Steven Benda (back) has been ruled out until after the international break, while midfielder Joel Randall (knee), defenders Nathan Thompson (shoulder) and Dan Butler (knee) remain sidelined.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal