Colin Kazim-Richards injury blow for Derby ahead of Coventry clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colin Kazim-Richards will miss out for Derby in their crucial Sky Bet Championship clash at home to Coventry.

The 35-year-old striker came off on a stretcher with an ankle injury towards the end of the Rams’ defeat to Blackburn on Tuesday and has been ruled out of the Saturday lunchtime match.

Defender Lee Buchanan was also forced off against Rovers and will be assessed by manager Wayne Rooney in the run-up to Saturday.

County are second from bottom heading into the match, six points adrift of Reading and having played one more game. They are on a miserable run of form, having lost five of their last six Championship games.

Coventry boss Mark Robins and his assistant Adi Viveash are expected to return to the dugout at Pride Park.

The pair have been forced to watch the Sky Blues’ last two games remotely after testing positive for coronavirus.

The team suffered no fresh injuries in the midweek defeat at home to Hull, which left them in 11th and five points off the final Championship play-off place with nine games left.

Left-back Jake Bidwell is set to be out for six weeks with a muscle tear.