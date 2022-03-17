Colin Kazim-Richards injury blow for Derby ahead of Coventry clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Colin Kazim-Richards injury blow for Derby ahead of Coventry clash

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 12:21 pm
Derby striker Colin Kazim-Richards has been ruled out for the visit of Coventry with the ankle injury he suffered against Blackburn (Richard Sellers/PA)
Derby striker Colin Kazim-Richards has been ruled out for the visit of Coventry with the ankle injury he suffered against Blackburn (Richard Sellers/PA)

Colin Kazim-Richards will miss out for Derby in their crucial Sky Bet Championship clash at home to Coventry.

The 35-year-old striker came off on a stretcher with an ankle injury towards the end of the Rams’ defeat to Blackburn on Tuesday and has been ruled out of the Saturday lunchtime match.

Defender Lee Buchanan was also forced off against Rovers and will be assessed by manager Wayne Rooney in the run-up to Saturday.

County are second from bottom heading into the match, six points adrift of Reading and having played one more game. They are on a miserable run of form, having lost five of their last six Championship games.

Coventry boss Mark Robins and his assistant Adi Viveash are expected to return to the dugout at Pride Park.

The pair have been forced to watch the Sky Blues’ last two games remotely after testing positive for coronavirus.

The team suffered no fresh injuries in the midweek defeat at home to Hull, which left them in 11th and five points off the final Championship play-off place with nine games left.

Left-back Jake Bidwell is set to be out for six weeks with a muscle tear.

