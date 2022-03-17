Dan Biggar and Paolo Garbisi’s fly-half battle could hold key to Cardiff clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Dan Biggar and Paolo Garbisi’s fly-half battle could hold key to Cardiff clash

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 1:03 pm
Dan Biggar’s fly-half battle with Paolo Carbisi could have a big bearing on Wales’ Six Nations clash with Italy in Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA Images).
Dan Biggar’s fly-half battle with Paolo Carbisi could have a big bearing on Wales’ Six Nations clash with Italy in Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA Images).

It will be a red-letter day for Dan Biggar when he captains Wales against Guinness Six Nations opponents Italy in Cardiff on Saturday.

Biggar wins his 100th cap, highlighting what an influential performer he has been during a 14-year Test career, and while his opposite number this weekend – Azzurri number 10 Paolo Garbisi – is at the other end of the experience scale, he runs the show for a team desperately requiring such all-round quality.

Here, the PA news agency looks at their head-to-head contest in a game that will see Wales start as odds-on favourites.

Dan Biggar – Northampton

Position: Fly-half

Age: 32

Caps: 99

Debut: versus Canada, 2008

Height: 6′ 2″

Weight: 14st 1lb

Points: 560 (7 tries)

Biggar will become the seventh Welshman – he joins Alun Wyn Jones, Gethin Jenkins, Stephen Jones, George North, Martyn Williams and Gareth Thomas – to gain membership of Wales’ 100-cap club when he leads his country against Italy. The Northampton fly-half has relished his role as Wales’ Six Nations skipper, leading from the front and playing a starring role in their narrow victory over Scotland. The emphasis now will be to finish off in style against an Italian side without a Six Nations win since 2015, and expect a dominant display by Biggar, whose form and consistency remains top-drawer.

Paolo Garbisi – Montpellier

Paolo Garbisi
Paolo Garbisi is a shining light of Italian rugby (Mike Egerton/PA)

Position: Fly-half

Age: 21

Caps: 17

Debut: versus Ireland, 2020

Height: 6′ 0″

Weight: 14st 9lbs

Points: 97 (1 try)

Garbisi is one of the shining lights in Italian rugby, a player whose form for club and country has merited considerable praise. He has thrived in the demanding French Top 14 league with Montpellier, performing consistently well enough to keep South African World Cup winner Handre Pollard out of the team, and he has excelled in an Italy side grateful for his tactical acumen and admirable creativity. The Azzurri have lost 36 successive Six Nations Tests, but the growing impact of their Under-20 team – which claimed victories over England and Scotland in recent weeks – and Garbisi’s established presence provides reasons for optimism.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal