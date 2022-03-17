Hugo Keenan and Stuart Hogg set for key battle of the fullbacks in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Hugo Keenan and Stuart Hogg set for key battle of the fullbacks in Dublin

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 1:35 pm
The fullback battle between Hugo Keenan and Stuart Hogg could be a key factor in deciding Ireland’s clash with Scotland in Dublin (PA)
The fullback battle between Hugo Keenan and Stuart Hogg could be a key factor in deciding Ireland’s clash with Scotland in Dublin (PA)

Ireland are in contention for their first Guinness Six Nations title since 2018 going into Saturday’s round-five clash with Scotland in Dublin.

The Irish have not lost at home to the Scots for 12 years but their quest for championship glory is reliant on England avoiding defeat away to Grand Slam-chasing France.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look an intriguing full-back battle between Hugo Keenan and Stuart Hogg.

Hugo Keenan – Leinster

Position: Full-back

Age: 25

Caps: 19

Debut: versus Italy, 2020

Height: 6′ 1”

Weight: 14st 5lbs

Points: 30 (six tries)

Ireland’s ‘Mr Dependable’ has nailed down the role filled by Rob Kearney for so long, with Jordan Larmour and Jacob Stockdale among the other candidates to audition and Michael Lowry an emerging rival. The 25-year-old, who shone with a try-scoring display in last weekend’s win at Twickenham, has started 19 of his country’s last 20 Tests. Exceptional under the high ball, Keenan is lightning quick, rarely makes mistakes and works relentlessly off the ball. A relatively late bloomer, he has seamlessly transitioned to Test rugby after honing his skills – and building his immense fitness – in the sevens game.

Stuart Hogg – Exeter

Position: Full-back

Age: 29

Caps: 92

Debut: versus Wales, 2012

Height: 5′ 11”

Weight: 14st 9lbs

Points: 166 (26 tries)

Rapidly closing in on a century of caps for his country, Hogg has excelled on the international stage for a decade and is one of the finest players to have pulled on a Scotland jersey. The team captain is a three-time British and Irish Lion and started the opening two Test matches last summer in South Africa. In 2016, he became the first Scottish player to be voted Six Nations player of the championship and again collected the honour a year later. The influential 29-year-old is a match-winning talent with an ability to deliver special moments.

