Gregor Townsend: It’s the right time to replace Finn Russell with Blair Kinghorn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Gregor Townsend: It’s the right time to replace Finn Russell with Blair Kinghorn

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 1:39 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 4:01 pm
Gregor Townsend has named his team for Ireland (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gregor Townsend has named his team for Ireland (Mike Egerton/PA)

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend insists he would prefer to focus on why he selected Blair Kinghorn to start at stand-off rather than the demotion of talisman Finn Russell to the bench for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash in Ireland.

The Racing 92 number 10 has not been at his brilliant best in this year’s tournament.

However, eyebrows have been raised by the decision to replace him for a formidable trip to Dublin with 25-year-old Edinburgh player Kinghorn, who has only started to specialise at stand-off this term and is relatively untried in the key position at international level.

Asked what Russell has done to merit being one of only two players to drop out from the side that started last weekend’s bonus-point win away to Italy, Townsend said: “I’d prefer to focus on what Blair has done and how well he’s played and how he’s deserved his opportunity, which he certainly has with his performances throughout the season.

“We see this as an opportunity for Blair. He’s been in really good form. He wasn’t available for our match (in Rome) last week (due to personal reasons) but the week before that he played his best game of the season against Connacht.

“He’s come on twice off the bench and shown what he can do in that (Scotland number 10) jersey. He started (at stand-off) against Tonga and played really well and he’s built on that performance so we believe this is the right time, the right game for him to play in.”

Asked how Russell reacted to the news that he will not be starting in Dublin, Townsend said: “OK, yeah, fine. Like any conversation when you give someone news that they’re not starting, they’re initially disappointed but they support the team. Finn will support Blair, as he has done this week.”

Townsend seemed reluctant for the focus to be on Russell’s omission and dismissed the suggestion that his decision should be viewed as a risk.

Blair Kinghorn
Blair Kinghorn will start for Scotland in Dublin (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Every selection is an opportunity,” said Townsend, who has restored Jonny Gray in place of his Exeter colleague Sam Skinner in the second row.

“There is no exact science. Like any game, you put a lot of thought into it and put out the team you believe is going to give you the best chance of winning. It’s about what you feel is right based on training and games.

“We know Blair has done really well and earned this opportunity, and also with how we’re looking to play the game, with Blair’s strengths.

“He’s a very good passer, an excellent runner, he has a long-kicking game and he moves well between phases. He senses where the space might appear in the defence very well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]