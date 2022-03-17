F1 drivers should be able to race with Covid-19 – Red Bull’s Sergio Perez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

F1 drivers should be able to race with Covid-19 – Red Bull’s Sergio Perez

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 2:23 pm
Sergio Perez believes F1 drivers should be able to race with coronavirus (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Sergio Perez believes F1 drivers should be able to race with coronavirus (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sergio Perez believes Formula One drivers should be able to race with Covid-19.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has been ruled out of the sport’s season opener here in Bahrain on Sunday after testing positive for the virus.

The Aston Martin driver will be replaced by his German compatriot Nico Hulkenberg.

Vettel, 34, is the second driver to contract coronavirus in the past week after McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo fell ill and missed testing. The Australian has since recovered and is fit it to take part in Sunday’s race.

Although mandatory testing has been scrapped by Formula One this season, teams are continuing with the process.

But Perez, who missed two races in 2020 with Covid, said: “There’s so much we’ve learned about the virus that going forward we should discuss whether we allow the drivers to race if the symptoms are mild.

“The drivers can obviously be the judge, but I think it makes sense to have a discussion.”

Sergio Perez is set for his second season at Red Bull
Sergio Perez is set for his second season at Red Bull (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Aston Martin’s reserve driver Hulkenberg, 34, last competed in F1 in 2020. He made three substitute Covid appearances – for Perez, and the Mexican’s former Racing Point team-mate, Lance Stroll.

F1 has made it compulsory for all team personnel to be vaccinated this year.

However, drivers will still be banned from the paddock if they return a positive test in a country where isolation is not required. It is understood this is unlikely to change in the immediate future.

Perez, 32, is gearing up for his second season at Red Bull. The Mexican played his part in helping Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the world championship by holding up the Briton at last season’s contentious finale in Abu Dhabi.

“I want to be the one that is fighting for the championship and winning the championship for my team,” added Perez.

“But I was in a special position where I could do something for Max, for my team. And that really made the difference to see them celebrating.

“Right now Max is the best driver on the grid. He is definitely a great reference to myself and as a driver you always want to be racing against the best, so it’s a privilege to have, but it’s the toughest job to have Max as a team-mate.”

Max Verstappen will defend the world championship he won in Abu Dhabi
Max Verstappen will defend the world championship he won in Abu Dhabi (PA Wire/PA Images)

Red Bull are expected to start the season well, with Hamilton recently claiming that Mercedes would not be in a position to fight for victories.

But Perez added: “We have seen that they are extremely strong and they will be very competitive this weekend.

“We have a lot of strategists and we know that they are very fast, so they will definitely be up there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal