Hwang Hee-chan fit for Wolves’ home clash with Leeds

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 2:33 pm
Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan is available for the home game against Leeds after being injured at Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Hwang Hee-chan has recovered from a dead leg to take his place in the Wolves attack against Leeds at Molineux on Friday.

The South Korean forward was forced off during the early stages of Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win at Everton, a result which left Wolves just five points from fourth-placed Arsenal.

Defenders Ki-Jana Hoever and Nelson Semedo (both hamstring) and forward Pedro Neto (foot) remain out, but Wolves boss Bruno Lage is hopeful the latter two will be available straight after the international break.

Kalvin Phillips and skipper Liam Cooper are both back in contention for Leeds following long-term injury.

Midfielder Phillips and centre-half Cooper have been sidelined since early December due to respective hamstring injuries and are expected to feature.

Striker Patrick Bamford will resume after making his first start since September in Sunday’s home win against Norwich, while forwards Joe Gelhardt and Rodrigo will both be assessed. Left-back Junior Firpo (knee) is still out.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Kilman, Boly, Marcal, Jonny, Mosquera, Gomes, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Trincao, Jimenez, Silva, Hwang, Chiquinho.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Dallas, Struijk, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Koch, Forshaw, Phillips, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Gelhardt, Harrison, Bamford, James, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Shackleton, Greenwood, Bate.

