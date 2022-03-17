Sutton boss Matt Gray dealing with injury crisis ahead of Tranmere clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

Sutton boss Matt Gray dealing with injury crisis ahead of Tranmere clash

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 2:51 pm
Matt Gray has injuries in his Sutton squad (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Gray has injuries in his Sutton squad (Adam Davy/PA)

Sutton manager Matt Gray has an injury crisis to deal with ahead of the clash with fellow promotion-contenders Tranmere.

Gray could only name three outfield players on the bench for the midweek defeat to Swindon.

Ten players were ruled out through injury, including every central midfielder, meaning the club recalled Adam Lovatt from his loan spell at Tonbridge.

Goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis missed out after pulling up in the warm-up ahead of the game with Walsall last week, meaning Stuart Nelson is likely to continue deputising.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon will be without Paul Glatzel.

The on-loan Liverpool forward left the field in the second half of the 3-2 win over Mansfield last Friday because of a hamstring issue, which will reportedly sideline him for the rest of the season.

Midfielder Kieron Morris is also set to miss out again after suffering a problem during that game and missing the midweek win over Harrogate.

Midfielder Jay Spearing and forward Nicky Maynard continue to step up their respective recoveries.

