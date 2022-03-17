Fleetwood continue to struggle with injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fleetwood continue to struggle with injuries

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 2:51 pm
Fleetwood continue to have a number of injury problems ahead of the visit of Doncaster, including Danny Andrew (Tess Derry/PA)

Fleetwood continue to have a number of injury problems ahead of the visit of Doncaster in the Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Danny Andrew could still be sidelined for the clash as his side look to put an end to their run of five successive defeats.

Josh Harrop, Jordan Rossiter, Daniel Batty, Brad Halliday, Ellis Harrison and Harrison Holgate have all been in the treatment room recently and could miss out again.

Fleetwood will be hoping to end their recent run of form and secure a first victory since January 15.

Doncaster striker Fejiri Okenabirhie could remain absent for the rest of the season, along with captain Tom Anderson.

The 26-year-old striker has suffered yet another setback during his recovery from an Achilles problem and has not featured now since May 2021.

Anderson returned to training last week after a three-month absence with a foot injury, but now faces another six weeks on the sidelines after a setback during a training match.

Ollie Younger is pushing for an inclusion in the matchday squad following a dead leg, with Ben Jackson also in training this week after a dead leg. John Bostock and Reo Griffiths also nearing returns.

