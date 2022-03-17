Jordan Turnbull remains suspended for Salford’s clash with Scunthorpe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Jordan Turnbull remains suspended for Salford’s clash with Scunthorpe

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 3:13 pm
Jordan Turnbull continues his suspension (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jordan Turnbull continues his suspension (Richard Sellers/PA)

Salford will again be without defender Jordan Turnbull through suspension for the Sky Bet League Two match against bottom-club Scunthorpe.

Centre-half Turnbull serves out a two-game ban, with Corrie Ndaba having covered for the draw at Rochdale on Tuesday night and Gambia international Ibou Touray filling in at left-back.

Liam Shephard remains a doubt, the Welsh defender having also missed out on Tuesday night, with Ash Hunter having come into midfield.

Forward Conor McAleny, defender Ash Eastham, midfielders Josh Morris, Matty Willock, Luke Burgess and veteran Ian Henderson all continue their own rehabilitation.

Scunthorpe also have their own selection problems, with Anthony Grant starting a three-game suspension.

Midfielder Grant was shown a straight red card during the first half of the 1-0 home defeat by Barrow on Tuesday night.

Luke Matheson, though, will be available again after the defender served his own one-game ban in midweek.

Mason O’Malley was forced off during the first half by a hamstring problem and faces a spell on the sidelines, while Ross Millen, midfielder Tom Pugh and long-term absentee Lewis Thompson are all still in recovery.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]