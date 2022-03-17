Goalkeeper Jack Stevens expected back for Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

Goalkeeper Jack Stevens expected back for Oxford

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 3:15 pm
Jack Stevens missed Oxford’s win at Shrewsbury due to illness (Martin Rickett/PA).
Jack Stevens missed Oxford’s win at Shrewsbury due to illness (Martin Rickett/PA).

Oxford goalkeeper Jack Stevens is expected to be available for Saturday’s clash with Ipswich at the Kassam Stadium.

Stevens is among a trio of players who could return after missing last weekend’s 2-1 win at Shrewsbury due to illness, along with defenders Ciaron Brown and Sam Long.

James Henry could also be back in action having returned to training after a groin issue. Elliott Moore, Sam Baldock and Marcus Browne are sidelined.

Karl Robinson’s men are currently fourth in the League One table.

Ipswich – six points off the play-off places in ninth – will be without Kayden Jackson, who came off just before half-time of Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Portsmouth.

The forward sustained a hamstring injury during the contest and is unlikely to play again this season, boss Kieran McKenna has said.

The game also saw Sam Morsy withdrawn in the first half and he is being assessed.

George Edmundson (knock) missed the game, along with Lee Evans (knee), who McKenna hopes will return to training with the squad next week.

