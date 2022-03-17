Pair could be back to bolster Blades against Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pair could be back to bolster Blades against Barnsley

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 3:25 pm
Sheffield United’s Ben Davies, right, will hope to face Barnsley (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sheffield United's Ben Davies, right, will hope to face Barnsley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom will hope to have Ben Davies and John Fleck available as South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley visit Bramall Lane.

On-loan Liverpool defender Davies (calf) and Scottish playmaker Fleck (groin) missed out on selection for the goalless draw at Blackpool on Wednesday which struck another blow to the Blades’ bid to secure a Sky Bet Championship play-off place.

Chris Basham, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie, Jayden Bogle, Enda Stevens, George Baldock and Jack O’Connell are also in a busy treatment room and so the likes of defender Kacper Lopata, recently recalled from Southend, could push for inclusion against Barnsley.

Eighteen-year-old forward William Osula made his senior Blades debut from the bench at Bloomfield Road and will hope for more involvement on Saturday.

Aaron Leya Iseka could make his long-awaited return to action as Barnsley attempt to sustain their upturn in form and close the two-point gap to safety.

Belgian striker Leya Iseka has not featured since the FA Cup defeat by Huddersfield on February 5 after suffering a setback in his injury rehabilitation, but he took a place on among the substitutes against Bristol City on Tuesday.

Recent Hungary call-up Callum Styles will hope to get more minutes after returning from a knock to play most of the 2-0 home win over Nigel Pearson’s Robins.

Forwards Victor Adeboyejo and Cauley Woodrow remain sidelined for Oakwell manager Poya Asbaghi.

