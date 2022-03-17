Gareth Southgate ‘clearer’ on Qatar human rights issues and will talk to players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Gareth Southgate ‘clearer’ on Qatar human rights issues and will talk to players

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 3:59 pm
England manager Gareth Southgate will talk with his players about the human rights issues in Qatar (Mike Egerton/PA)
England manager Gareth Southgate believes he is now “clearer” on the human rights issues dogging Qatar’s World Cup preparations as he prepares to talk to his players about the situation.

Concerns over the treatment of migrant workers and a poor human rights record have plagued the Gulf state since it was controversially awarded this year’s finals back in 2010.

World Cup organisers insist there have been just three work-related deaths since the construction of the majority of the stadiums began.

Male homosexuality is punishable by a prison sentence and same-sex marriages are not recognised by the government, meaning some supporters are uneasy about travelling to Qatar when the finals kick off in November.

“When I was being asked those questions before Christmas, it was hard to get a real full understanding of exactly what are these issues,” Southgate said after naming his squad for England’s upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

“I’m clearer now, I feel I can articulate that better to the players. We might get some other people within the FA to help with that but we’ll see the best way of approaching that next week.”

Lusail Stadium
Lusail Stadium is one of the grounds that has been built for the World Cup (Heath Holden/PA Media)

Southgate will address his players once they meet up at St George’s Park to train ahead of the double-header.

He admits it is “not a good situation” that some fans might feel uncomfortable attending the World Cup and that the issues are “too complex” for a simple statement from the Football Association to cover off all of the intricacies.

“Certainly within the FA we’ve done a lot of research and that’s going to be ongoing because of course the world is changing all the time and situations in every country are changing all the time,” he added.

“We think it’s important to prepare the players in the best possible way, their full understanding of what’s going on.

“From a personal position, there are clearly human rights issues that are of concern. A lot of those issues, I don’t think you should be sitting waiting for a statement that’s going to cover everything.

“I think it’s too complex for one statement to cover all the issues. The basis of it would be that I don’t think we’ll be talking to the players about anything that isn’t fundamentally what we stand for anyway.

“We want a game that’s inclusive. It’s not a good situation that we’ve got certain parts of our fan base who might feel uncomfortable travelling to the World Cup. There have obviously been issues with the building of the stadiums.

“We can’t affect that now. There are ongoing concerns about workers’ rights, so I think it’s important that we give the players that background, that understanding, because when we talk about human rights, it’s a very broad subject.”

