Jonas Eidevall hopes Arsenal can move a step closer to Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Jonas Eidevall hopes Arsenal can move a step closer to Wembley

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 4:01 pm
Arsenal Women manager Jonas Eidevall believes his side should progress against Coventry United in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-final on Friday (Steven Paston/PA)
Arsenal Women manager Jonas Eidevall believes his side should progress against Coventry United in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-final on Friday (Steven Paston/PA)

Arsenal Women manager Jonas Eidevall believes his side should progress against Coventry United in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-final on Friday.

Coventry have had their own battles off the pitch this season, fighting back from the brink of liquidation to reach this point in the tournament.

Having only turned professional earlier this season, the players found themselves without an income when on December 23 they were informed the club no longer existed.

After being taken over with a last-minute buyout from businessman Lewis Taylor, they have battled through to reach the quarter-finals, and the Arsenal manager believes it will be an exciting tie.

“Of course, when you read about that (Coventry facing liquidation) you always feel for the staff and for the players, of course, with the uncertainty and everything so it’s of course important that they can carry on and play and now they and we have a very exciting game to look forward to,” Eidevall said.

“It’s a big tournament, the FA Cup, and being in the quarter-finals you only have two games left before you go to Wembley. So, of course, every team that plays a quarter-final is going to do everything in order to take its chances.”

Arsenal are currently in the hunt for three trophies this season, the Women’s Super League, Champions League and FA Cup.

However, despite going into the match as the favourites, Eidevall expects a challenge from Coventry.

“I expect to play against a difficult opponent that will give everything to start having a strong performance against us,” he said.

“Nothing will be done by itself so we need to put in the performance and we have self-confidence in knowing that if we play the way we can, we definitely should progress. But we need to do that and that’s really within our control to start with.”

Coventry United head coach Jo Potter urged her side to go out and enjoy the game against the WSL leaders.

“We’re excited, preparing well, we’re looking forward to the spectacle and going down there and playing an FA Cup quarter-final, which a lot of the girls have never done before,” Potter told the club’s YouTube channel.

“We’re doing what we need to do, we’re coming in on good form and we need to make sure that continues and it’s not just a free hit.

“So we’re coming off the back of four good results and two clean sheets importantly, so we’re in good shape going into the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal