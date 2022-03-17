Stephen Jones hails Dan Biggar’s ‘incredible achievement’ of reaching 100 caps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

Stephen Jones hails Dan Biggar’s ‘incredible achievement’ of reaching 100 caps

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 4:17 pm
Wales assistant coach Stephen Jones has lavished praise on Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones (Ashley Western/PA)
Wales assistant coach Stephen Jones has lavished praise on Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones (Ashley Western/PA)

Stephen Jones has hailed Dan Biggar’s “incredible achievement” as he prepares to welcome him into Wales’ 100-cap club.

And former Wales fly-half Jones has also highlighted the “mental resilience” required for longevity in Welsh rugby’s highest-profile playing position.

Wales assistant coach Jones reached three figures almost 11 years ago when he lined up against the Barbarians in Cardiff.

Dan Biggar
Dan Biggar will win his 100th Wales cap in the Six Nations game against Italy (David Davies/PA)

Current captain Biggar will emulate him in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations appointment with Italy as the current holder of Wales’ number 10 shirt.

It is a position previously filled by many greats of the game – players such as Cliff Morgan, Barry John, Phil Bennett and Jonathan Davies – and one that has remained under a fierce spotlight.

“It is an incredible achievement,” Jones said. “Dan has worked so hard on his game.

“Every year, he evolves his game. He pushes standards in training, and he is a winner.

“He has led the group this campaign, and he has been excellent. The fact he is achieving 100 caps at home in Cardiff is brilliant for him and his family.”

Asked about the fly-half scrutiny in Wales, Jones added: “You have to develop your mental resilience. That is one aspect that you have to make sure you are solid on.

“It’s part and parcel of the number 10 jersey. You fully realise the responsibility that goes with it when you play for Wales.

“So much is asked of the number 10s, whether it be their decision-making, how they manage the game, goalkicking. It’s a huge responsibility that goes with the jersey.”

While Biggar will become the seventh Welshman to clock up a century for his country, team-mate Alun Wyn Jones extends his ongoing world record, hitting 150 caps after recovering ahead of schedule from a shoulder injury that required two operations.

Stephen Jones added: “150 caps is amazing. The way he plays the game, he continually raises the bar and sets the standard for the group.

“”It is unbelievable, it’s as simple as that, especially in the position (second-row) he plays, which is so physical and demanding.

“The manner in which he plays the game as well, the way he trains and pushes his body. He is mentally tough and resilient, and for us, he is such a leader and important person in this group.

“The way Al conducts himself, he is the ultimate professional, and for both of them to share a wonderful experience on the same day is something they should be very proud of.”

Although Wales’ hopes of a successful Six Nations title defence are long gone, they could finish third by claiming a bonus-point victory over Italy and hope that results involving England and Scotland go their way.

They have beaten Italy 16 times in succession, while the Azzurri last won a Six Nations game seven years ago, losing 36 Tests on the bounce.

“We’ve got to be disciplined and really accurate in our performance,” Jones said.

“What we have got to do is implement our style of play and patterns. We can’t be loose in any manner, because Italy will love that and they will capitalise and put us under pressure.

“I am glad that people expect from us. That’s a great thing. We want to make sure we play a style of rugby that suits us, which is effective, but efficient as well.”

