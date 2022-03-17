Tom Beadling banned for Barrow’s Cumbrian derby clash with Carlisle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barrow midfielder Tom Beadling will sit out Saturday’s League Two derby clash with Carlisle after being sent off in midweek.

Beading was dismissed for a second bookable offence during Tuesday night’s potentially crucial 1-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe and must serve a one-match ban.

His place could be taken by Tom White, who was an unused substitute against the Iron as he rested a niggling Achilles problem.

Mark Cooper’s side sit six points clear of the relegation zone, although having played a game more than 23rd-placed Oldham and have work still to do with 10 matches to go.

Carlisle midfielder Jamie Devitt will miss out against his former club through injury.

The 31-year-old limped off during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Northampton with a hamstring problem and was not involved in Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat by Newport as a result.

Gime Toure and Kelvin Mellor are close to returning from injury, while Joel Senior continues his recovery from knee surgery.

The midweek reverse ended the Cumbrians’ four-game winning run under returning boss Paul Simpson, a run which has lifted them nine points clear of the bottom two.